The Twitter streets are not feeling Reason and there’s no hiding it anymore.



Hip Hop artist, Sizwe Moeketsi who’s better known as Reason doesn’t seem to get a break on Twitter as tweeps are always on his case.





Following this week’s turmoil in the country where xenophobic attacks were taking place in Joburg as well as the cry for help about gender-based violence from South African women, Reason decided to record a song titled "Sizathu" to share a message with the people.





Reason posted: "SIZATHU is back to what he knows best. Music. And considering all the chaos in the world right now... I see no better message to share with the people!!!! #Ngiyakthanda DROPS TOMORROW!!!!!".





Hours after he made the big announcement, Stogie T, whose real name is Boitumelo Molekane took to Twitter to say that he doesn't want to hear any song about the last few days.





I really don’t want to hear a song about the last couple of days. You are not that talented. Shut up. Sit down and listen. The whole country is speaking. Just listen. 🙊🙊🙊🙊🙊🙊🙊 — STOGIE T (@TumiMolekane) September 5, 2019

His post was met with mixed responses with some tweeps insinuating that the statement was directed at Reason, while others bashed Stogie T for the spicy comment.





Although Stogie does not drop names, it is evident that his tweet was directed at Reason, whom he used to beef with back in the day. In 2015, Reason was quoted as saying he and Stogie hadn't been seeing eye-to-eye.

"On the Realest Verse Ever, I mention that me and him haven't spoken still. We have some issues. It was pretty much just a record label/an artist disagreement that created a bit of distance and tension between us. It's a professional thing, but on a personal level we still talk and still hang out. We're resolving things, we're okay," said Reason at the time.

— Obakeng Manyathela 🇿🇦🇿🇼🇳🇬 (@_obakeng__) September 6, 2019

Meanwhile @ReasonHD was planning to release his track after spending the whole 3 hours misleading people yesterday 😏😑😂😂 pic.twitter.com/78Twde3l7M — BleSSed (@tn_Blessed) September 5, 2019

You have a platform to spread a good message, Reason is using it and you decide to bash him for doing so? Is this really the "OG" y'all look up to? — wholelottacap (@cory_antidote) September 5, 2019

I've also been hearing rappers seeking some sort of track validation from you, kanti who died and made you the SA hip hop hits certifier!? 🤔🤷🏾‍♂️🤷🏾‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/SYU7aFBw5t — A-lienahson (@itsAdeeioyl) September 5, 2019

Reason's fans seem to love the song, that was released on Friday.

🔥🔥🔥🔥 Iyashaya bro — Lungelo 🇿🇦 (@LungeloMkhulisi) September 5, 2019











