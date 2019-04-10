Cassper Nyovest, Diddy and AKA. Pictures: Instagram, Screengrab and Supplied

American rapper, producer, and entrepreneur Sean "Diddy" Combs took to social media to reveal the new CÎROC promo video. It soon trended but only South Africans understood real power of the watermelon emoji on Black Twitter. In the video, Diddy is seen waking up to a shocking view of a watermelon field in the centre of his garden. Peeping through one of the watermelons, Diddy sees DJ Khaled, who says “Ey yo Puff...new flavour alert, Ciroc summer watermelon.

To which, Diddy excitedly nods and say’ I like that”.

#ad 🍉 NEW FLAVOR ALERT! 🍉 The official drink of the summer is here! Introducing to you @Ciroc Summer Watermelon. The summer is ours. Order now at https://t.co/388r9snn0Z #CirocTheSummer pic.twitter.com/ENrVX72IkO — Diddy (@Diddy) April 9, 2019

The new flavour comes shortly after Cassper Nyovest, a brand ambassador for CÎROC, released a diss song for his arch-rival AKA.

In his latest jam "Monate Mpolaye," Cassper Nyovest throws shade at AKA’s watermelon flavoured Cruz Vodka.

In the track, Cassper is heard singing “Se reng Ciroc mo ngwaneng...ga re batle magapu,” which loosely translates to “we don’t want watermelons”.

In an attempt to clap back after Twitter dragged him for the diss track, the "Remote Control" hitmaker, responded to Diddy’s tweet “Hare batle dai deng hierso mei bra!!! Kgane keng?, which loosely translates to “ We don’t want that thing here bro...what’s happening?”

Hare batle dai deng hierso mei bra!!! Kgane keng? — R.M Phoolo (@casspernyovest) April 9, 2019

In another tweet, he wrote: “Free Promo. I'm the greatest!!!!!”

Free Promo. I'm the greatest!!!!! — R.M Phoolo (@casspernyovest) April 9, 2019

While the two brands start climbing the trends list, AKA also hit back with a series of tweets with a hashtag #EveryBodyLovesWatermelon”.

“Ey yo! @Diddy You should come to South Africa real soon! 🇿🇦 We got maaaaad love for watermelon down here! We fux with you hard Puff!,” tweeted AKA.

He continued: “You inspire me so much! I even started my own range of vodka flavors so I could be a boss like you! Come to AFRICA soon @Diddy We love you! ♥️ And we love 😍🍉” (watermelon).

Ey yo! @Diddy You should come to South Africa real soon! 🇿🇦 We got maaaaad love for watermelon down here! We fux with you hard Puff! pic.twitter.com/BBWyAk2C4Y — AKA (@akaworldwide) April 9, 2019

You inspire me so much! I even started my own range of vodka flavors so I could be a boss like you! Come to AFRICA soon @Diddy We love you! ♥️ And we love 😍🍉 pic.twitter.com/Ce1tUR4f8u — AKA (@akaworldwide) April 9, 2019

While the Megacy kept dragging Cassper, others wondered if Diddy is aware of the chaos he created in the country.

Congratulations! You played yourself 😂now take this L — BlackBooiFly (@Terence_Booi) April 9, 2019

Re batla Makgapu Didi pic.twitter.com/3PNnVUXalj — Saq Madik (@MarioFreshman) April 9, 2019

I'm pretty sure Diddy is confused what are you all laughing at loool.and he have no idea how much beef he had cause here in South Africa...#EverybodyLovesWatermelon — Thabsile Dlamini (@tabilizer4) April 9, 2019

🍉🍉🍉 A fruit nje can divide a nation pic.twitter.com/lK6D9fCQfd — 👑MaMolibeli👑 (@EvodiaMolibeli) April 9, 2019

And AKA had to fire another shot.

Imagine beefing with a fruit 😂 — AKA (@akaworldwide) April 9, 2019

Cassper for was never ready for this one.

Just imagine😂🍉 pic.twitter.com/p1GMsUV9Yw — S A U C Y_G A N G🐐 (@Mashworldwide) April 9, 2019

And the fruit is winning pic.twitter.com/sIjQ4nFnMF — Umalambane - ZN (@UmalambaneZN) April 10, 2019



