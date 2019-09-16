Die Antwoord rapper Ninja. Picture: Instagram

Die Antwoord rapper Ninja, real name Watkin Tudor Jones, has denied sexual assault claims made against him by Australian singer Zheani Sparkes. This comes after Sparkes filed a police report against Jones, where she accused Jones of raping her in South Africa in 2013 according to The Sydney Morning Herald.

Former Die Antwoord art curator, Benjay Crossman also spoke out against Jones. Crossman recalls witnessing the alleged first incident when the group was still at the beginning of their career with a supporting South African act who was overjoyed about meet the members of Die Antwoord.

"Ninja grabbed her (the lead singer) by the throat backstage, held her up against a wall and told her how whack she was, how hard she was trying but she wasn't shit. He was choking her," Crossman told The Sydney Morning Herald.

Italian-American singer, Jade Carroll also told the publication of alleged sexual assault at the hands of Jones when she was "exclusively" invited to a Die Antwoord's show in Padova in June 2014.

"He's grabbing my t*ts while I am trying to push him off. I said 'Get off of me, get off of me', and he's grabbing my breasts. He puts his hand under my shirt dress, into my stockings and literally tries to put his hand inside my vagina."

Speaking to The Sun Herald, the rapper's publicist had this to say on Jones' behalf: "I shouldn't even have to take the time to say this, but these claims by Zheani Sparkes, Jade Carroll and Benjay Crossman are false," Jones said.

"I can't believe that the media is spending its time pursuing these wild and unsubstantiated stories from people who have an obvious agenda and animus against me."

Sparkes filed the police report in Queensland, alleging that she was a victim of revenge porn, a crime in Australia, and sexual assault. Her allegations come hot on the heels of the Zef band having to deal with the controversy of footage emerging of them involved in an alleged homophobic attack and making racist remarks, prompting festival organisers to distance themselves from the rap group.