Dineo Ranaka, Boity and Black Coffee react to day one of lockdown
Television presenter and Metro FM radio host Dineo Ranaka said that times like these call for dictatorship.
God Bless our soldiers, our police, our medics, doctors, nurses ... our Commander in Chief. 🇿🇦— AKA (@akaworldwide) March 26, 2020
Sometimes nje. Just once in a blue moon. We need a dictatorship. For a few months in cases like this.— Ausi O Motona (@dineoranaka) March 27, 2020
Singer Lady Zamar said that knowledge was power
Radio host and TV presenter Hulisani Ravele posted a video encouraging fans.
Get all the facts before reacting.. Stop reacting to rumors and hearsay.. Get as much information as possible .. Reacting to false information is reacting to fake news and misinformation. Know the difference. Knowledge is power— Lady Zamar (@Lady_Zamar) March 26, 2020
Black Coffee also sent encouragement
Just sending some love & light to you as we begin our first day of National Lockdown. 🕯🙏🏾— Hulisani Ravele (@HulisaniRavele) March 27, 2020
Say it with me now: “Self-work is hard-work but, it is worth-it work.” 💛#TheMinuteWithHulisaniRavele #PurposePowerImpact pic.twitter.com/XVGcVnpi2R
