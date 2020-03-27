Dineo Ranaka, Boity and Black Coffee react to day one of lockdown

Some of South Africa's most famous faces have all added their voices to calls for South Africans to remain calm during the 21 day nationwide lockdown which started at midnight on Thursday.

President Cyril Ramaphosa announced the lockdown on Monday to curb the spread of the coronavirus in South Africa.

As the country shifted into lockdown mode, some of South Africa's most famous faces took to social media to share their thoughts and feelings.





AKA said a prayer on Twitter in which he asked God to bless nurses and doctors.

God Bless our soldiers, our police, our medics, doctors, nurses ... our Commander in Chief. 🇿🇦 — AKA (@akaworldwide) March 26, 2020

Sometimes nje. Just once in a blue moon. We need a dictatorship. For a few months in cases like this. — Ausi O Motona (@dineoranaka) March 27, 2020

Get all the facts before reacting.. Stop reacting to rumors and hearsay.. Get as much information as possible .. Reacting to false information is reacting to fake news and misinformation. Know the difference. Knowledge is power — Lady Zamar (@Lady_Zamar) March 26, 2020

Just sending some love & light to you as we begin our first day of National Lockdown. 🕯🙏🏾

Say it with me now: “Self-work is hard-work but, it is worth-it work.” 💛#TheMinuteWithHulisaniRavele #PurposePowerImpact pic.twitter.com/XVGcVnpi2R — Hulisani Ravele (@HulisaniRavele) March 27, 2020

Television presenter and Metro FM radio host Dineo Ranaka said that times like these call for dictatorship.Singer Lady Zamar said that knowledge was powerRadio host and TV presenter Hulisani Ravele posted a video encouraging fans.Black Coffee also sent encouragement