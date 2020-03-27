EntertainmentCelebrity NewsLocal
Dineo Ranaka. Picture: Instagram

Dineo Ranaka, Boity and Black Coffee react to day one of lockdown

Some of South Africa's most famous faces have all added their voices to calls for South Africans to remain calm during the 21 day nationwide lockdown which started at midnight on Thursday.

President Cyril Ramaphosa announced the lockdown on Monday to curb the spread of the coronavirus in South Africa.

As the country shifted into lockdown mode, some of South Africa's most famous faces took to social media to share their thoughts and feelings.

AKA said a prayer on Twitter in which he asked God to bless nurses and doctors. 
Television presenter and Metro FM radio host Dineo Ranaka said that times like these call for dictatorship.
Singer Lady Zamar said that knowledge was power Radio host and TV presenter Hulisani Ravele posted a video encouraging fans. Black Coffee also sent encouragement
