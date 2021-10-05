Dineo Ranaka embraces her new journey as a traditional healer

Radio and television personality Dineo Ranaka has “finally” decided to accept and embrace their ancestral calling. Taking to Instagram, the Metro FM presenter shared an image of herself donning a Sepedi inspired traditional attire paired with an ancestral cloth wrapped around her head and special beads on her waist.

In the photograph, Ranaka is seen kneeling down over a traditional African mat (moseme), surrounded by divination bones (ditaola) as she embarks on her journey of traditional healing. Introducing herself as Gogo Dineo Somahashe, the reality TV star and businesswoman wrote: “On many occasions, they asked. And I eventually said YES 🧎🏽‍♀️👏🏽👏🏽🕯🤍🙏🏽 Camagu. Thokoza thongo lami 🧎🏽‍♀️👏🏽👏🏽🕯🙏🏽🤍 Ke ngaka (I’m a traditional healer). Keamogetse (I’ve accepted my calling). See the full post below.⠀

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dineo Ranaka (@dineoranaka) Fans and industry pals, including Pearl Thusi, Nhlanhla Nciza, Refilwe Modiselle, Baby Cele and Aaron Moloisi, sent their messages of love and well wishes to Ranaka as she undertakes her sacred journey. Over the years, we’ve witnessed many South Africans celebrities speak openly and unapologetically about their spiritual journeys. It was in 2016 when Boity revealed that she was going to become a sangoma. A few years down the line, her mother, Modiehi Thulo, also announced that she was also becoming a healer.

Actress and musician Letoya Makhene and her father, legendary musician Blodie Makhene, are also embracing their calling as traditional healers. The “Generations:The Legacy” actress started practising as a sangoma in 2003 and has been running her private practice since. Actress Lerato Mvelase, Buhle Mda of the popular band “The Soil,” actresses Dawn Thandeka King, Baby Cele, actor Bongani Masondo and Zola Hashati have all embraced their spiritual callings.