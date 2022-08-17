Dineo Ranaka: ‘I had to forgive myself for choosing a terrible husband’

Radio and TV personality Dineo Ranaka shed some light on why she left her recent marriage, labelling it as “ugly”. In a lengthy post shared on her Instagram, the Kaya FM breakfast show host opened up about her “abusive” marriage, also dishing out some relationship advice to her 12 million followers.

“I had to forgive myself countless times for choosing a terrible husband. It was me. I had to forgive because it was me that made that choice,” wrote the star. “I had to accept that it was all me. Mind you terrible is an understatement. The most abusive man I’ve ever met and his abusive nature was met with my retaliation which was equally terrible.” She continued: “The marriage was ugly to the point where my spirit started to turn ugly!”

“Ausi o motona“ (big sister) as she’s fondly known also dished out some relationship advice to those stuck in “abusive” marriages. “If you are in the process of choosing a spouse, I pray you do better by praying over it and not trusting your own judgment. “And if you are already in it with a terrible spouse, I pray you find the courage to get out!!!”

She continued: “I was married to him for less than the duration of a full-term pregnancy but it was enough for me to receive the darkest revelation of my lifetime.” “Am I triggered by thoughts of him or the mention of his name? Oh no, not at all. Do I miss him? Who misses being beaten up and cheated on like their life has no value?” Ranaka added that she has forgiven her former spouse and she is happy she is finally “free” from the toxic marriage.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dineo Ranaka (@dineoranaka) Following her public split with baby daddy, rapper Blaklez, in 2013, Ranaka had kept her relationships under wraps. In January last year, Ranaka shocked Mzansi when she announced she had gotten married. This came after her new surname Ranaka-Pesha appeared on the end credit of the TV show “Mzali Wam”, where she served as an executive producer.