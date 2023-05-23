Dineo Ranaka: ‘I’m trying my best not to commit suicide’

Media personality Dineo Ranaka has been speaking out about her mental health issues in recent weeks. The Kaya 959 radio presenter shared her latest thoughts on Instagram and told her 1.2 million followers that she is battling.

In her post, she wrote: “Because I am trying my best to NOT commit suicide. My mind is sooooo loud of late and life is f**king hard (crying emoji) so, f**king hard (crying emoji) and I’m trying my best but it seems my best us not enough.” View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dineo Ranaka (@dineoranaka) Industry friends wasted little time in showing her love and reminded her to keep fighting. boity wrote: “You are loved. Wholeheartedly. ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ You still have so much living to do in the best way possible. Hang in there and seek professional help, mama. This too shall pass. ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️.”

kellykhumaloza wrote: “Nala uzodlula! ❤️ it’s all working for your highest good.” makhadzisa wrote: “There’s no permanent problem my queen stay strong 👸, everything will pass. Sending love to you ❤️❤️❤️.” thando_thabethe wrote: “One day at a time, please don’t stop trying … I love you.”

djsbulive wrote: “Keep the strength, you're in my prayers Dineo my sister. Your children Mama.” minniedlamini wrote: “The struggle is real mama; just keep fighting day by day♥️.” omuhlegela wrote: “Everything is Seasonal mama you you’re going through you WILL GET THROUGH. For your children’s sake. In Jesus’s name ❤️🙏🏾.”

Many South African celebrities have penned their mental health challenges on social media. Celebs taking strain include Pearl Thusi, who revealed that she too suffers from depression. Lady Du said her crippling depression had led to attempted suicide a few years ago. And Lalla Hirayama confessed to her more than 220K followers on Instagram that she hasn’t been feeling like herself lately.