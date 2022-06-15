Dineo Ranaka joins Kaya 959

Media personality Dineo Ranaka quit Metro FM to join the Joburg-based commercial radio station Kaya 959. Ranaka, who’s been been hosting “The Bridge” on Metro FM, confirmed in a press statement she will be exiting the station on Friday, June 17.

“After four years, Dineo Ranaka’s time at Metro FM has come to an end,” read the statement. In the statement, the seasoned radio host said her move to Kaya was an exciting opportunity that she could not have resisted. She went on to thank the public broadcaster, insisting that there is no bad blood between her and Metro FM.

“Dineo says she has had a fulfilling time hosting ‘The Bridge’ with her team and she is profoundly grateful to the SABC and listeners for the support they have provided her throughout the years.” Ranaka is not the only new addition to the Kaya family, the station announced that “Podcast and Chill with MacG” co-host Sol Phenduka will also join the team, effective July 1. In a statement issued by Kaya 959, managing director Sibongile Mtyali welcomed the duo to the station.

“We are proud to welcome Dineo Ranaka and Sol Phenduka to our Kaya 959 family. Dineo is widely acknowledged for her mastery of the craft of radio. “Her radio savvy, dynamic personality and life experience coupled with Sol’s sharp wit and broad knowledge are just the combination Kaya 959 needs to make a mark with the code-switcher who is on a journey to advance themselves,” said Mtyali Ranaka and Phenduka’s move to Kaya 959 comes just days after reports that Thomas Msengana and Skhumba Hlophe have been fired from the station.

The announcement fuelled speculation that Ranaka and Phenduka will take over Msengana and Skhumba Hlophe’s breakfast slot. Sunday World has reported this week that the pair are set to be shown the door by the station by the end of June due to the poor show ratings. “The show is popular to the listeners we don’t target. The show is not appealing to an Afropolitan listener who is being targeted by the advertisers. So, there is misalignment between listeners that the show attracts and the advertisers,” an insider told the publication.

