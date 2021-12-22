Dineo Ranaka praised after verbal exchange with ex-boyfriend

Media personality Dineo Ranaka has been praised by social media users after a viral video saw her hit the top of the trends list. In the video, Dineo has a heated exchange with her ex-boyfriend, Sechaba Thole. Sitting at what appears to be a restaurant, Dineo goes off on Sechaba who is sitting with his head down.

“The problem is that you think you know me and you think you know too much. I used you to heal. You used people to boost your f****** ego. Grow the f*** up,” she said while walking away. “Talk about ego, I got a bigger one than yours. Of course, you’re going to get anxiety when I wake up and I step presence in your life. ‘Hey, Dineo I don’t call you because you give me anxiety’. I’m too big,” she further said in the video. “And it’s not even about clout and celebrity status, I work too damn hard to be a healthy woman. I work too damn hard,” she added.

In the video Dineo also said that every day she gets up, the devil gets a headache. See below: Uuuuuhhhm okay Dineo Ranaka, honestly…. I just wanna live in your head for two minutes pic.twitter.com/VX0d4Dnm4i — Tee 💕 (@PoshTeedkay) December 21, 2021 While the reason for the exchange has not been revealed by the radio host or any context given, she has been praised by many Twitter users.

Many South Africans reacted to the video and while some did not like it, others said that Dineo was someone who knew her worth. Other’s defended the star saying the nature of her relationship with her ex was unknown to many. Dineo herself reposted many of the praises she received on her Instagram account.