Dineo Ranaka says she’s in a ‘spiritual transition’

Kaya 959 radio presenter, Dineo Ranaka recently took to social media to share two very interesting video clips with her 1.2 million Instagram followers. A few weeks ago, Ranaka publicly said that she had been quiet on social media because she’s been thinking about how the last three years of her life had made her feel and how they have changed her.

At the time she said: “I’ve been in a state of stress and anxiety, just trying to figure out how I’m going to re-navigate myself from the psychological trauma. I’ve been doing a lot reflection, soul searching, of having a deep conversation with myself. “I think the solution I’ve got, it’s all giving me stress and making me anxious... making me congested mentally.” Now the actress claims to be in a “spiritual transition”.

In the first video, she added the captioned: “Unbox yourself! You hold so many surprises in you for the world to marvel over. The weight of being human has me unboxing myself again 🕯️.” The video clip shows Ranaka lighting up, what looks like a joint, before mixing up paint to create two gorgeous works of art. Ranaka added: “Turned my home into an art joint. “Please forgive me if I’ve neglected you in anyway, I’m just watering my mind and soul. I’m in a spiritual transition. It’s hard on me.”

She added: “This is me trying to resuscitate myself.” View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dineo Ranaka (@dineoranaka) In the second video, she shares the finished product and more detail about the art she’s created. She wrote: “Collection name: Roped In. Collection inspiration: I’ve been rope in by a force greater than me to create with my hands. There’s an inward voice congratulating me for being submissive to the instructions to create.

“The rope in each piece represents a lifeline that I believe we’ve all been given spiritually, and it comes in different forms. The art it’s self is the voice saying “Now you truly understand the art of pain”. “Interesting story: This collection is a commissioned work by a friend who’s just built himself a house and roped me in to run with the bulk of his decor. I’ve been given carte blanche to create from my soul. I think this is beautiful. I really love it. 🕯️” Taking inspiration from Ranaka’s videos and words, her fans rushed to the comments to praise her. Some said that she’s given them the inspiration to “just be human”.

“People like you make it easy for the rest of us to express ourselves either spiritually or artistically❤. “Never doubt the force that comes out of you, your vulnerability makes us strong and it definitely creates a space for us to just be human😢😢 I wish more people can get roped in such a space...,” wrote @Mshengu Melz. “That's very deep and amazing to be submissive from within and being able to follow the visions that we hv, it's a very beautiful sensation whn one is alone and in a silence space my dear sstr🙌🙌🙌🙌🙌🕯🕯🕯🕯,” commented @phindi_4real.