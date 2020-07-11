'Dinner at Somizi's': Rami Chuene reveals if she would work with the Fergusons again

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Actress Rami Chuene has revealed whether or not she would work with Connie and Shona Ferguson again. The star was the first guest on Somizi Mhlongo-Motaung's new cooking show, "Dinner At Somizi's" which debuted on 1Magic on Friday. Somizi was joined by his husband Mohale Motaung-Mhlongo who co-hosted the episode with him. Together with Rami the duo prepared lamb casserole and polenta but it was more about the conversations in the kitchen then the food. After singing the theme song to the hit movie "Sarafina!" and taking hilarious digs at Mohale's age, the trio then sat on the couch where Rami was asked about being vocal on social media and speaking out about actors rights and how she might be perceived by producers for being vocal.

"It is unfortunate (that producers see expression as a form of attack on them) because that is the nature of the business. In the entertainment industry people should not be untouchable.

If we are not happy with the executive producers I think its an element that we need to discuss, if you are not happy with directors and the channel then open the channel of communication. There is a way to keep everybody satisfied", she said.

The former "Muvhango" star, whose character was killed off "The Queen" after she publicly supported fellow actress Vatiswa Ndara who accused the Fergusons of treating actors unfairly said that working with the Fergusons would be dependent.

"It depends. I would tell them to listen more. Being able to be a listener doesn't take away from the kind of leader that you are. Also being creative does not mean you have to close off your human element ", she said.

Rami also defended supporting her daughters OnlyFans account. "I think that social media has opened a way, a easier way for people to plant whatever it is that they have to offer. I am not going to be that person who stops my kids just because I have done things the traditional way".

