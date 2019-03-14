Distruction Boyz. Picture: Instagram

Local gqom producers Distruction Boyz are set to play at the South West Four festival in London in August. The "Omunye" duo shared the news on their Instagram page on Tuesday captioning the post, "Seems like its going to be a crazy summer for us we’ve just added @southwestfour to the list of festivals we’ll be handling".

Other big names playing at the festival include Martin Garrix, Criag David, Tinie Tempha.

This is not the only festival the duo is performing at in the UK. The "Conductor" producers are also performing at the Reading & Leeds Festival on the same weekend.

They will be sharing the stage with Post Malone, Twenty One Piloits and the Foo Fighters.