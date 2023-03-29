DJ Ankletap returns to where his journey started with new breakfast show on You FM

Earlier this month, seasoned radio broadcaster Bryce “DJ Ankletap” Clark announced his departure from youth radio station Y (YFM), leaving many wondering what his next move would be. The cat is now out of the bag that Clark will be going to South Africa's only independently owned black commercial radio station, You FM.

DJ Ankletap, affectionately known as Malume, with a devoted following of M'chanas, is one of the most successful radio personalities in South Africa. He will start his tenure at You FM on Monday, April 3, hosting the station's breakfast show, "Your Mornings with Malume Tap". DJ Ankletap will be joined by Boipelo "Kgosigadi" Hlapane, a newcomer to commercial radio and previous presenter at Voice of Wits (VOW), as his co-host and leading sports commentator and SuperSport broadcaster, Themba Boyi, as the sports presenter.

His return to the North West province, where he grew up, is a full circle moment. DJ Ankletap is confident that his unique storytelling ability, focus on mental health, and perspective on life in South Africa will continue to appeal to a broad audience. “Returning to my roots at You FM is more than just a homecoming. It’s a chance to share my passion for radio with the people who have been with me since the beginning.