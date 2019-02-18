DJ Cleo. Picture: Instagram

DJ Cleo caused a Twitter storm over the weekend after sharing a 'controversial' post featuring convicted rapist and former kwaito star Brickz. The DJ and music producer posted a collage of pictures with Brickz captioning it: “We all run our own races, he fell along the way....but the race is not over”



The statement got tongues wagging, including media personality turned rapper Boity, who then asked Cleo why he's “defending” a rapist.

Cleo didn't take the criticism lightly, and hit back at Boity while dragging Nomzamo Mbatha and Arthur Mafokate into the mix of things.

“Bakae bo @Boity to motivate our sisters in prisons? Bakae bo mrapper-Sangoma when bo @NomzamoMbatha take pics le bo Arthur...(I’m sorry to drag u into this Sisi Nomzamo)

If only u @Boity were as #woke then as u r now, instead of trying to ridicule me. (sic)“

#Thread

Rape is one of the most terrible crimes & happens so often.

We always educating women on how to defend themselves, When we really need to be teaching men not to rape.



I don’t and will never condone rape.



It’s sad that my tweet was So misunderstood. pic.twitter.com/oAJs9mHAyb — www.djcleo.co.za (@djcleo1) February 18, 2019

He insisted that his initial tweet was misinterpreted but he "stand by his word".

"My initial tweet was not about sympathising with a rapist, but supporting a #brother and #father who was convicted & now serving his sentence.

I sympathise with all victims out there.But....I will not be bullied or told #how and #when to love a brother. I stand by my words. (sic)"

My initial tweet was not about sympathising with a rapist, but supporting a #brother and #father who was convicted & now serving his sentence.



I sympathise with all victims out there.



But.I will not be bullied or told #how and #when to love a brother.



I stand by my words pic.twitter.com/kbKAwxulqU — www.djcleo.co.za (@djcleo1) February 18, 2019

He continued: