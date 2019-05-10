When election day comes around you already know what to expect on social media. Thumbs thumbs and more thumbs.
What you do not expect though is a well known DJ posting a picture of "his" smart card ID that is clearly photoshopped.
Well that happened this past week when DJ Cleo took to social media to announce that he has voted. His thumb was inked but his ID looked a little weird.
Here's why, his ID read as follows.
"Surname: CLEO
Name: DJ
Sex: A LOT
Nationality: RSA"
I made my mark ❌ #elections2019
🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣aibo 🤔🤔🤔this must be devils work pic.twitter.com/OlvLXUjdTT— Sbonga Mathobela (@Mathobelasbonga) May 9, 2019
This just proves I need a custom made ID card too😂😂😂— Chink Reno (@mc_sello) May 9, 2019
😂😂😂 this guy plays too much. Someone take his phone😂😂— patrón (@Lebza_Lash) May 9, 2019
May 9, 2019
Sex injani? 🤣🤣😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/68JU3pSikU— ms3nty_sandile (@Ms3ntyS) May 9, 2019