DJ Cleo. Picture: Instagram

When election day comes around you already know what to expect on social media. Thumbs thumbs and more thumbs. What you do not expect though is a well known DJ posting a picture of "his" smart card ID that is clearly photoshopped.

Well that happened this past week when DJ Cleo took to social media to announce that he has voted. His thumb was inked but his ID looked a little weird.

Here's why, his ID read as follows.

"Surname: CLEO

Name: DJ

Sex: A LOT

Nationality: RSA"





He also posted the picture on Twitter, saying "I made my mark". Fans were quick to spot the editing and found it amusing. See reactions below.