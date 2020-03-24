DJ Cleo's 'we need doctors on standby' joke gets Dr Tumi trending
Social media users were of course quick to point out that Dr Tumi was the only real doctor on the list and that his name should be removed.
We need all the doctors on standby— IG: @djcleo1 (@djcleo1) March 23, 2020
- dr khumalo
- dr Malope
- dr Malinga
- dr dre
- dr Tumi
- dr KHOZA
- dr Sono
- dr Sithole
Did I forget someone.?#Covid_19SA #CoronavirusInSA #shutdownsouthafrica #ShutDownsa
Dj Cleo thought Dr Tumi is just vibes 😂😂 kanti his a whole doctor 🥼— Unathi (@Unathi_jam) March 24, 2020
😂 😂 DJ Cleo after putting Dr Tumi on that list of his pic.twitter.com/kUR1XQ8bgD— Tau ya Morei🇿🇦 (@Tevin8r) March 24, 2020
I don't blame you for putting Dr Tumi in this list especially wena le non-essential worker la Modimo I personally forgive you. pic.twitter.com/swthAKYHHI— #Tloboneng🇿🇦 (@QueenSkolopad) March 23, 2020
Dr Tumi ke a real medical Dr by the way— Just_ Muhluri (@Kat_legooo) March 23, 2020
Born and bred in Seshego, Limpopo, Dr Tumi is a spiritual music doctor. There's more to his title “Dr” than meets the eye. Dr Tumi earned his title after spending six years studying medicine at Medical University of Southern Africa (Mendusa).— Thiboz (@thabo0707) March 23, 2020
Dr Tumi is a real Doctor, rather include Dr Blade Nzimande and Doctor Jacob Zuma pic.twitter.com/rQ3MN1LFk0— Emma 🇿🇦 (@Emma_Tsebe) March 24, 2020