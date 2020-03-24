DJ Cleo's 'we need doctors on standby' joke gets Dr Tumi trending





Following the address by President Cyril Ramaphosa on Monday night, in which the president declared a 21-day lockdown from Thursday at 11:59pm in South Africa which is aimed at curbing the spread of the coronavirus.





Taking to his Twitter account, DJ Cleo said, "We need all the doctors on standby" and then named people like Dr Rebecca Malope, Dr Malinga and even Dr Dre. All of the 'doctors' Cleo mentioned in his tweet are not actually medical doctors, except one, gospel star, Dr Tumi.

Dr Tumi found himself on the Twitter trends list on Tuesday morning after DJ Cleo made a joke that didn't land.