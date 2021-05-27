DJ Dimplez breaks his silence after leaked message emerged on social media

South African hip hop DJ Dimplez, who was recently embroiled in an alleged drunken sex scandal involving a woman from the Northern Cape, has finally broken his silence.

In a statement issued on his official social media pages, DJ Dimplez, real name Tumi Mooi, said: “I have noted various social media posts and allegations by Ms. Mamdiarah ’Kinky’ Diakoumpa.

“On the advice of my legal representatives, I wish to not address the matter any further, on social media or any other public platform. Nor am I at liberty to do so, as the matter is before the relevant authorities.”

In the unfolding saga, the woman alleges that she became pregnant with his child after a one-night stand at a hotel in Sandton.

Meanwhile, DJ Dimplez extended his gratitude to many South Africans who rallied behind him after the news broke on social media.

“I do however wish to take this opportunity to thank those who have reached out to me and offered their support and words of encouragement during this time,” he added.

Local celebs and activists, including Ntsiki Mazwai, Jackie Phamotse and Penny Lebyane, joined thousands of fans who showed support to the DJ and have been pushing him to open a case of rape after the person in question, who he named in his recent statement, had acknowledged that she had sex with DJ Dimplez, who was intoxicated at the time.

Recent reports suggest that he has taken legal action against the woman.

The woman who alleged that she’s expecting Dimplez’s baby broke the news on the Instagram stories of an alleged gossip paged “Hot and Served”. She also shared screenshots of private conversations between her and the club DJ.

The woman, who is apparently a socialite, initially bumped into Dimplez at a Cassper Nyovest party in Bryanston in November.

The pair allegedly met again at another party hosted by Riky Rick.

On her way to the after-party, the woman said she was with an intoxicated Dimplez.

“She alleges that the DJ was so drunk he couldn’t even remember his pin code.

The woman said she ended up paying for their transport to the hotel.

“Dimplez and I left, he was trouble hey because he was drunk and too slow. He didn’t even remember his address so he suggested we book.

“We were not far from Sandton and so we booked at The Capital on the Park,” she confirmed.

After a few weeks, the woman alleges that she informed Dimplez that she was pregnant.