DJ Dimplez funeral details announced

DJ Dimplez, real name Boitumelo Mooi’s family have announced that the hip hop artist’s funeral will be a private ceremony this Friday. Dimplez died on Sunday, March 6, from a sudden brain haemorrhage, sending shock waves throughout Mzansi.

“It is with deep sadness that the Mooi family announces the untimely passing of Boitumelo Athiel Mooi, popularly known as DJ Dimplez,” read the family statement. The family requested privacy as they try to deal with the loss of their loved one. On Wednesday, the family shared the funeral details, announcing that only family and close friends will be allowed at the private ceremony.

Fans will only be able to watch the funeral proceedings via streaming services. Details are yet to be confirmed. “Boitumelo will be buried on Friday, March 11, in a private funeral ceremony for the family. We will share the streaming link closer to the time,” confirmed the family. The Mooi family thanked the public for their love and support since the news of Dimplez's death broke on Sunday.

“From the entire Mooi family, we would like to thank you for your kindness, support and comfort during our dark time following Boitumelo ‘DJ Dimplez’ Mooi’s passing. “There will be an official memorial service by the Pop The Bottle team where all are welcome.” Dates for the memorial service are yet to be confirmed.

Tributes continue to pour in for Dimplez as friends and fans remember the Cape Town-born star. Rapper Sizwe recently paid a moving tribute to his pal. Expressing his shock and pain, he wrote: “I’m sad bro. I’m not gonna lie. I’m fu**en hurt bro. I’m in tears. I’m uncomfortable. I’m bothered. I’m uneasy. And now I’m scared.You were one of the last real niggaz alive. And now… you’re gone.” He continued: “The only joy I have is knowing that I got a chance to express my love and appreciation to you in person.

