DJ Fresh Picture: Instagram

DJ Fresh advocates for salons and barbershops to operate

1h ago

It looks like DJ Fresh is in serious need of a haircut, so he took to advocating for hairdressers and barbers to re-open their premises.  

DJ Fresh took to Twitter where he pleaded with President Cyril Ramaphosa and Dr Nkosazana Dlamini Zuma to "consider allowing salons and barbershops to operate". 

Currently salons are not allowed to operate under Level 3 of the national lockdown. 

In his tweet he said:

"Dumelang Bagolo (Dear elders) @CyrilRamaphosa @DlaminiZuma PLEASE consider allowing salons and barbershops to operate?! Obviously under strict #Covid19 protocols! Batho ba tshwerwe ke tlala (the people are hungry)," it read. 

He went on to say that hair care traders have already been practicing good sanitizing habits so they are not far from compliance. 

"The same way there was when I went to the dentist and to get my flu shot the other day!!! OBVIOUSLY where it applies it must happen, stop being simple!! Hair care traders BEEN sanitising tools of trade .... they are not far off ITO compliance!!

In just a matter of a few hours, the DJ's tweet garnered more than 650 retweets, over 2.7k likes an hundreds of comments of from tweeps who agreed.

Here are a few comments: 


Covid-19lockdown

