DJ Fresh advocates for salons and barbershops to operate

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

It looks like DJ Fresh is in serious need of a haircut, so he took to advocating for hairdressers and barbers to re-open their premises. DJ Fresh took to Twitter where he pleaded with President Cyril Ramaphosa and Dr Nkosazana Dlamini Zuma to "consider allowing salons and barbershops to operate". Currently salons are not allowed to operate under Level 3 of the national lockdown. In his tweet he said: "Dumelang Bagolo (Dear elders) @CyrilRamaphosa @DlaminiZuma PLEASE consider allowing salons and barbershops to operate?! Obviously under strict #Covid19 protocols! Batho ba tshwerwe ke tlala (the people are hungry)," it read.

Dumelang Bagolo @CyrilRamaphosa @DlaminiZuma PLEASE consider allowing salons and barbershops to operate?! Obviously under strict #Covid19 protocols! Batho ba tshwerwe ke tlala 🥺💔 — DJ Fresh (Big Dawg) (@DJFreshSA) June 4, 2020

He went on to say that hair care traders have already been practicing good sanitizing habits so they are not far from compliance.

"The same way there was when I went to the dentist and to get my flu shot the other day!!! OBVIOUSLY where it applies it must happen, stop being simple!! Hair care traders BEEN sanitising tools of trade .... they are not far off ITO compliance!!

The same way there was when I went to the dentist and to get my flu shot the other day!!! OBVIOUSLY where it applies it must happen, stop being simple!! Hair care traders BEEN sanitising tools of trade .... they are not far off ITO compliance!! — DJ Fresh (Big Dawg) (@DJFreshSA) June 4, 2020

In just a matter of a few hours, the DJ's tweet garnered more than 650 retweets, over 2.7k likes an hundreds of comments of from tweeps who agreed.

Here are a few comments:

Fresh, indeed, batho ba thswere ke tlala, and at the same time our hair and beard game is just not on 😭! — Lungelo Masuku (@lungelo_lolo) June 4, 2020

Thanks for showing support our business SALON @DJFreshSA salute we can do everything what others do ,if a client have face mask and use sanitizer as well as barber is nothing wrong. — Hussein Nzojiyobiri (@HNzojiyobiri) June 4, 2020

Barbers hv been sanitizing even before Corona virus nje,,,, they've been following rules even when the rules wer not strict — Sir_mtis (@sir_mtis) June 4, 2020

We need to work bathong. Our industry is one that has been sanitising long before COVID19. We've been wearing gloves and masks. In other countries like China salons were some of the first businesses to reopen. — Tshidi (@Matshid55769424) June 4, 2020



