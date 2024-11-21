DJ Fresh announces radio comeback in 2025

DJ Fresh, real name, Thato Sikwane, is returning to the airwaves in 2025. The legendary DJ, known for his booming voice and larger-than-life personality, shared the news with “TshisaLIVE”, teasing his radio comeback. While he’s keeping the details of his new station under wraps, he encouraged fans to tune into his podcast WAW (What A Week) for more info.

Fresh’s career has been one of the most iconic in South African radio. His journey began in 1997 when he joined YFM, where he became a voice for the youth, revolutionising urban radio. His show “The Fresh Drive” was a hit and it wasn’t long before Fresh became one of the most recognisable radio personalities in the country. In 2006, Fresh made the move to 5FM, where he spent over a decade shaping the station’s identity, entertaining listeners with his dynamic style and wide-reaching appeal.

In 2017, Fresh took his talents to Metro FM, where he hosted “The Fresh Breakfast Show”. His shows were always high-energy, with a mix of laughter, meaningful conversations, and music that kept South Africa vibing. However, in 2021, Fresh stepped back from radio. Now, after a 4 year break, he’s back and ready to bring the magic to 2025. “I’m excited to return to radio,” he said in an interview. “It’s been an amazing journey, and I can’t wait to get back to what I love.”

Fresh’s podcast WAW has kept fans close during his break, offering an inside look at his life and thoughts. @DJFreshSA took to X: “I have been off radio for almost 4 years and for 3 of those years the kids have voted me “Coolest Radio Personality”. Be impactful. Be memorable.“ I have been off radio for almost 4 years and for 3 of those years the kids have voted me “Coolest Radio Personality”.



— DJ Fresh (Big Dawg) (@DJFreshSA) November 20, 2024 @theomtsweni commented: “The original Fresh Breakfast Show on Metro FM still remains one of the greatest breakfast shows of all time. Wasimoshela intwenhle uMsunery!!” The original Fresh Breakfast Show on Metro FM still remains one of the greatest breakfast shows of all time. Wasimoshela intwenhle uMsunery!! — theo mtsweni (@theomtsweni) November 20, 2024 @Kuchumele commented: “You truly deserve it Big Dawg 🙌🏾🙌🏾👏🏽👏🏽🙏🏽.”