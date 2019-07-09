DJ Fresh and #BreakingDawnOn403 team. Picture: Twitter

The SABC may have temporarily muted DJ Fresh pending the investigation against his on-air rant which resulted in his suspension, but the Big Dawg made waves on Tuesday morning with his appearance on #BreakingDawnOn403. Fans were thrilled to wake up not only to the voice, but the face of DJ Fresh on their television screens as a guest presenter on the news channel's breakfast show, alongside Sizwe Dhlomo, Natasha Thorp, Gugu Mhlungu and Tumi Kgasoe.

The multifaceted radio host and club DJ brought his A-game as he nailed live interviews and tackled current affairs, sports and shared insights on pressing issues.

Looking dapper in a African print jacket, paired with a black turtle neck, the Big Dawg got tongues wagging with tweeps wondering if he's got a new stylist.

"My stylist in in fact my wife, she had this (jacket) made for me... she comes up with designs... so she was like this is how you're going to look today,''' DJ Fresh told Sizwe and Gugu.

Taking to Twitter, fans urged the news channel to hire DJ Fresh since his future at SABC looks bleak. News anchor Cathy Mohlahlana suggested DJ join her for prime time.

I actually think more people would watch the news because it would break the traditional way we receive important information 😁 @DJFreshSA we need you at Prime Time — Ngwako Ramohlale (@NgwakoRam) July 9, 2019

Now THISSS is what I'm talking about! You know you are an icon, a Legend when you can trend on the show you are in, and on the show you are NOT in! 👊🏾👊🏾👊🏾 big ups @SizweDhlomo @DJFreshSA @GugsM @Newzroom405 for this game changing move! #BreakingDawnOn405 pic.twitter.com/WylPkm3lPP — Khanyi Magubane (@Khanyi_Magubane) July 9, 2019

😂I could actually get used to these round table discussions with Gugu’s giggles, DJ Fresh’s infectious laugh and Sizwe’s chuckles in the morning 🙌🏽 I hope the Big Dawg is here to stay #FreshOn405 #BreakingDawnOn405 — D O O K A (@Lord_Fefe) July 9, 2019

Could get used to seeing DJ Fresh on our screens every morning💕 #FreshOn405 pic.twitter.com/ZbIgs4ugw2 — Mbaliyezwe Ndlela (@mbali_ndlela) July 9, 2019

@SizweDhlomo @GugsM please please I beg I beg @DJFreshSA must be back tomorrow, Thursday&Friday we love not herring him but now we see him https://t.co/NhCVfQDK2x @Newzroom405 #BreakingDawnOn405 make it happen #FreshOn405 must happen through out the week we demand @DJFreshSA — DJHousetSA (@DJHousetSA) July 9, 2019



