DJ Fresh and #BreakingDawnOn403 team. Picture: Twitter

The SABC may have temporarily muted DJ Fresh pending the investigation against his on-air rant which resulted in his suspension, but the Big Dawg made waves on Tuesday morning with his appearance on #BreakingDawnOn403. 

Fans were thrilled to wake up not only to the voice, but the face of DJ Fresh on their television screens as a guest presenter on the news channel's breakfast show, alongside Sizwe Dhlomo, Natasha Thorp, Gugu Mhlungu and Tumi Kgasoe.

The multifaceted radio host and club DJ brought his A-game as he nailed live interviews and tackled current affairs, sports and shared insights on pressing issues.

Looking dapper in a African print jacket, paired with a black turtle neck, the Big Dawg got tongues wagging with tweeps wondering if he's got a new stylist. 

"My stylist in in fact my wife, she had this (jacket) made for me... she comes up with designs... so she was like this is how you're going to look today,''' DJ Fresh told Sizwe and Gugu.

Taking to Twitter, fans urged the news channel to hire DJ Fresh since his future at SABC looks bleak. News anchor Cathy Mohlahlana suggested DJ join her for prime time.

IOL