DJ Fresh dismisses rape allegations, urges victims of GBV to press charges

DJ Fresh, real name Thato Sikwane, has denied the allegations of rape levelled against him on social media. This comes after a mystery woman, who goes by the name @Nampree, had publicly accused DJ Fresh and his bestie, Euphonik, of allegedly drugging and raping her and three other women. In a series of tweets that went viral, the mystery woman said she wanted DJ Fresh and Euphonik to acknowledge the alleged rape. Taking to Twitter on Tuesday, she wrote: “@DJFreshSA & @euphonik will you ever acknowledge drunking (drugging) me & further raping me? I was completed (completely) drugged I don't whether you BOTH raped me or 1 of you did & you later laughed about it the next morning saying we (me & 3 girls) were so drunk we kept blacking out but nasidlwengula (you raped us). The woman said she was a virgin at the time of the sexual assault and she had to take anxiety medication in order to come out and speak about the incident on social media.

DJ Fresh, a 947 radio presenter, said he was well aware of the allegations levelled against him.

“I am aware that assertions have been made about me on social media and I understand that this is often the price of being in the public eye. The fact that these claims are untrue and from an unknown source, does not make them less hurtful,” said Fresh.

“Furthermore, I am deeply concerned that spurious allegations about GBV ,especially as it is one of the most significant societal challenges in South Africa, undermine the gravity of legitimate incidents, and impact the urgency with which they are attended.

“Each time someone succumbs to the temptation of using GBV to further personal agendas, the cause to eradicate this scourge takes a step backwards.

“Please, should you have a substantiated concern or be the victim of a genuine case of GBV, I urge you to immediately go to your local police station and lay a charge.

“Pursuing the matter through a legal and criminal process is the best way to ensure that you get the protection you need.”

When asked for comment, 947 and Primedia Broadcasting said: “We are concerned to learn of the social media allegations against DJ Fresh and Euphonik but, to date, we have received no formal notification of substantiation from the relevant authorities.

“We encourage all victims of GBV to report the matter to the relevant authorities in order to initiate a legitimate process that can be addressed formally by all stakeholders involved.”

The company said it would monitor the matter and respond accordingly.