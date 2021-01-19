DJ Fresh finds it weird explaining himself to strangers following rape allegations

Thato ‘DJ Fresh’ Sikwane broke his silence after he was taken off air on Friday, following the alleged rape charges levelled against him and colleague Themba ‘Euphonik’ Nkosi. Gauteng police recently confirmed that a formal case of rape has been opened against two popular radio personalities. The “Fresh On 947” host took to Twitter and Instagram stories on Monday to express his emotions amid the rape allegations. He wrote: “This is all so weird, having to explain myself about a person I don’t even know!!!!” This is all so weird, having to explain myself about a person I don’t even know!!!! 😒🤷🏾‍♂️ — DJ Fresh (Big Dawg) (@DJFreshSA) January 18, 2021 Euphonik also took to Twitter, on Sunday, requesting the South African Police Services to assist with more information on the alleged rape case against him.

“Hi @SAPoliceService not sure who we can talk to but we’re waiting for a case number and eagerly anticipating details. Thank you,” tweeted Euphonik.

Hi @SAPoliceService not sure who we can talk to but we’re waiting for a case number and eagerly anticipating details. Thank you — Euphonik™♛ (@euphonik) January 17, 2021

This comes after Primedia announced that a mutual decision between the media company and the two popular DJs has led to the duo being taken off.

“947 and Primedia Broadcasting have engaged with DJ Fresh (Thato Sikwane) and Euphonik (Themba Nkosi) regarding the alleged sexual assault charges levelled against them.

“We take these matters extremely seriously and apply a rigorous, systematic internal process to assess them," read the statement issued by Geraint Crwys-Williams, acting chief executive officer of Primedia Broadcasting.

The also shared a joint statement on social media confirming that they are taking sabbatical leave while the investigation takes place.

“In light of the serious allegations levelled against us, we’ve decided to step away from all public work engagements until such time that this matter has been resolved and the law has taken its course,” read the statement.

Last week, a woman took to Twitter accusing DJ Fresh and Euphonik of drugging and raping her in 2011.

In a series of tweets that went viral, the woman who goes by the name @Nampree said she wanted DJ Fresh and Euphonik to acknowledge the alleged rape incident.

She wrote: “@DJFreshSA & @euphonik will you ever acknowledge drunking (drugging) me & further raping me? I was completed (completely) drugged I don't whether you BOTH raped me or 1 of you did & you later laughed about it the next morning saying we (me & 3 girls) were so drunk we kept blacking out but nasidlwengula (you raped us).

IOL Entertainment contacted DJ Fresh who dismissed the sexual assault allegations.

In the statement issued, DJ Fresh said: ”I am aware that assertions have been made about me on social media and I understand that this is often the price of being in the public eye.

“The fact that these claims are untrue and from an unknown source, does not make them less hurtful.

He continued: “Furthermore, I am deeply concerned that spurious allegations about GBV – especially as it is one of the most significant societal challenges in South Africa – undermine the gravity of legitimate incidents, and impact the urgency with which they are attended.”