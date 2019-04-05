DJ Fresh. Picture: Supplied

People normally think that celebrities with all their money, luxury cars and glamorous jobs don't have "real" problems. But in recent years, celebs have proven that they are also humans and have their own demons to battle. Taking to Twitter on Thursday, DJ Fresh apologised for not taking calls and not responding to messages and emails, also admitting to seeking help following the "toughest three weeks" of his life.

His post read: "I MUST apologize to EVERYONE for not returning calls, messages, emails over the past 2/3 weeks! It’s been the toughest 3 weeks of my life, but I am all good now! I GOT HELP! It’s never easy, admitting that u “need” help, but once u cross that bridge it’s the best feeling ever! (sic)"

After his confession, messages of support from industry friends and fans flood social media:

Love you Daddy Tjop! Sending you lots of love and light. 💛 — Hulisani Ravele (@HulisaniRavele) April 4, 2019

Thank you for your strength & honesty ... sending you lots of love & healing..❤️ — Atandwa Kani (@AtandwaKani) April 4, 2019

Respect OG. Strength and prayers up. You remain our inspiration. God speed my DJ 👊🏿 — DJSbu (@djsbu) April 5, 2019

Though it's still unclear what the club DJ and businessman is going through, it's clear that he is been through a difficult time.

In a video that he posted on Twitter on April, 1, DJ has proven that even why the strongest people need support sometimes.

"This is the situation right now because I don't listen to my body, and I think I can carry the weight of the whole world and everyone's problems on my shoulders. Listen to your body or you'll die"

Watch the video below: