In a statement released on his Twitter timeline, DJ Fresh has said he agreed to apologise unreservedly contrary to media reports.





The statement, which was clearly released to set the record straight, explains that "after an incident where DJ Fresh's unfortunate choice of words were said on air, the SABC had to act accordingly and unscheduled him off air for two weeks while the national broadcaster was investigating the matter with the BCCSA (Broadcasting Complaints Commission of South Africa) regarding the matter at hand."





It further states that Fresh was willing to apologise unreservedly: "A scheduled meeting between Fresh and the SABC occurred when the two weeks lapsed and Fresh agreed to apologize unreservedly".





The impasse, according to the statement, came about as a result of the request made by the SABC for DJ Fresh to remain off air for an additional three weeks, ending on July 15. Fresh was still awaiting confirmation about his return to work next week at the time of its publication. The statement also labeled the decision to pull Fresh off air as punitive, with him having lost his income for the duration of that period.





[STATEMENT] Contrary to the Disinformation being deliberately spread, I actually offered to apologize unreservedly. TWO WEEKS AGO!! pic.twitter.com/ApVF0UUeOg — DJ Fresh (Big Dawg) (@DJFreshSA) July 8, 2019





The paper further alleged that DJ Fresh's lawyers told the SABC that the presenter will not apologise and demanded that he be reinstated with immediate effect.





To which, the SABC is reported to have responded, informing the DJ's lawyers, that he would have to adhere to the conditions if he wanted to return to work.





DJ Fresh's lawyers then hit back at the SABC, stating: "Our client will not tender an apology and remain off work until 15th day of July 2019. As such, kindly confirm you intend terminating his contract."





The emotions I'm going through right now with this whole issue is just too much. Not sure how you're holding @DJFreshSA but I hope gore o sharp wherever you are. Got nothing but love and respect for you good Sir. Stay strong 🙌🕯 — Thabo (@gavian_thabo) July 8, 2019

Its because u are so real that so many of us ❤ u. It's because u can laugh at urself, admit mistakes, build others up, put others first, change countless lives on a daily basis. My loyalty lies not with the station that u are on, but with u. Because u change my life, not them.🤗 — Sanet Croucamp (@SanetCroucamp) July 8, 2019

For me there's no apology to be accepted msunery is purely that. Anyway I have also punished Metro FM by moving to another station see you when Fresh is back yours truly #msunery — Ivan Lebelo (@Ntate_Lebelo) July 8, 2019

I only wish for you to end up where you'll be valued and appreciated now. — Mbaliyezwe Ndlela (@mbali_ndlela) July 8, 2019

An additional 3 weeks for what though? Seems very spiteful, senseless really. It's a very "I'll show you who's boss" and "I don't give a damn" attitude 😐 — Ous Kaone ❤👑 (@kaonebabe) July 8, 2019





The host of Metro FM's flagship 'Fresh Breakfast', was pulled off air a few weeks ago, following a verbal altercation with a listener on the show.Previous reports, based on an article in last week's Sunday World, stated it's unlikely that the 'Fresh Breakfast' will continue on Metro FM as DJ Fresh refused to apologize.With images of Fresh with Kaya FMs Greg Maloka having done the rounds as well, Mzansi waits with bated breath for the SABC to make its move and clear the air.