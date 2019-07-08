Previous reports, based on an article in last week's Sunday World, stated it's unlikely that the 'Fresh Breakfast' will continue on Metro FM as DJ Fresh refused to apologize.
[STATEMENT] Contrary to the Disinformation being deliberately spread, I actually offered to apologize unreservedly. TWO WEEKS AGO!! pic.twitter.com/ApVF0UUeOg— DJ Fresh (Big Dawg) (@DJFreshSA) July 8, 2019
The emotions I'm going through right now with this whole issue is just too much. Not sure how you're holding @DJFreshSA but I hope gore o sharp wherever you are. Got nothing but love and respect for you good Sir. Stay strong 🙌🕯— Thabo (@gavian_thabo) July 8, 2019
Its because u are so real that so many of us ❤ u. It's because u can laugh at urself, admit mistakes, build others up, put others first, change countless lives on a daily basis. My loyalty lies not with the station that u are on, but with u. Because u change my life, not them.🤗— Sanet Croucamp (@SanetCroucamp) July 8, 2019
For me there's no apology to be accepted msunery is purely that. Anyway I have also punished Metro FM by moving to another station see you when Fresh is back yours truly #msunery— Ivan Lebelo (@Ntate_Lebelo) July 8, 2019
I only wish for you to end up where you'll be valued and appreciated now.— Mbaliyezwe Ndlela (@mbali_ndlela) July 8, 2019
With images of Fresh with Kaya FMs Greg Maloka having done the rounds as well, Mzansi waits with bated breath for the SABC to make its move and clear the air.
An additional 3 weeks for what though? Seems very spiteful, senseless really. It's a very "I'll show you who's boss" and "I don't give a damn" attitude 😐— Ous Kaone ❤👑 (@kaonebabe) July 8, 2019