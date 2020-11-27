DJ Fresh takes aim at record labels for payola

Radio broadcaster DJ Fresh has called for measures to be put in place in the radio industry that won’t compromise artists. The veteran broadcaster shared his views on Twitter where he agreed with industry peer and YFM radio host, DJ Ankletap, who brought up the issue of payola. Taking to Twitter, Fresh gave Ankletap a shoutout for not falling prey to payola. “Sadly until the bigger labels are called out for #payola and for blocking the listing of certain artists, we shall continue down this abyss!” Shout out @DJAnkletap for calling out some record label wanting to drop some #Payola!! Sadly until the bigger labels are called out for #Payola AND for blocking the listing of certain artists, we shall continue down this abyss!!! 🤷🏾‍♂️ — DJ Fresh (Big Dawg) (@DJFreshSA) November 25, 2020 Fresh's shoutout comes after Ankletap called out a music manager for wanting him to plug his artist in exchange for money. Feeling that the manager was wrong, Ankletap took to Twitter to address his frustrations.

“This dude gets my number from someone and literally tries to bribe me. Offering me money to plug and play his artist's music. I will NEVER accept payola to play music, consider your label dead to me broer.

“This is what happens when skrr skrrs think starting a record label is the coolest idea they have ever had.

“Please respect the music industry ... also, if your song hashtag trends because you giving away airtime it doesn't mean the song is hot, it means people want airtime.

“Bribery won't take you far,” the YFM DJ wrote.

While DJ Fresh applauded Ankletap for not giving in to payola, in June he revealed how dangerous his job was as he's had death threats, his home was petrol bombed and he's been shot at all because of his line of work.

The 947 radio host spoke out on the harassment he has received for comments he made on-air over the years.

Fresh spoke out about the dangers of the job during a conversation with 702 presenter Eusebius McKaiser on Eusebius's last day at the station in June.