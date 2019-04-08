Phat Joe. Picture: Supplied

Controversial radio veteran Phat Joe real name, Majota Khambule is already making waves on Radio 2000. Phat Joe kicked off the breakfast show on Monday following the SABC reshuffle, replacing Justice "Just Ice" Ramohlola, who has moved to an evening slot. Phat Joe, who is known for bending the rules, has over the years gotten himself fired from different radio stations including Metro FM, Kaya FM and East Coast Radio, to mention just a few.

Crossing over live to Radio 2000, during the Fresh Breakfast show, DJ Fresh welcomed Phat Joe back to the airwaves, pleading with him to stay at least a year at the SABC.

"Please promise me one thing, because I'm a massive Phat Joe fan, please late the whole year," said DJ Fresh.

"Damnnnn...is this like a roast session," said Phat Joe in an attempt to clap back.

"It's not a roast, it's me saying, I love you, please don't drop us within a year."

"Dude, welcome back, what took you so long”, asked Fresh.

"I don't know, I have actually been telling the guys it’s been 2 - 3 year since I’ve been to the studio, I’m still trying to find my way around and I’ve forgotten how tough it is to wake up in this early in the morning,” said Phat Joe.

Asked if he is ready for the early morning since he and his wife are expecting their second child. He excitedly revealed they are expecting a baby girl who is due anytime.

"It can happen anytime now...it can happen today and I have to go to Cape Town," said Phat Joe who is currently broadcasting in Joburg.

Whether Phat Joe has mended his ways, fans wait in high anticipation to see what his as up his sleeves this time around.

Many took to Twitter to welcome the veteran radio host, with many suggesting that Fresh and Phat Joe do a show together and it seems the duo may just take up that challenge.

PHAT JOE ON 2000. OMG RADIO IS BAAAAACK. RADIO HAS RESSURECTED!!!!!! 😭😭📻📻 — Nchema (@ShottaZee) April 8, 2019

Phat Joe is literally my lifetime favourite.

Like I stan forever. The tension for breakfast is real.

Can't Fresh & Joe do it together from different studios? SABC must make it happen! #FreshBreakfast — Zanele Madiba (@MissMadiba) April 8, 2019