DJ Heavy-K denies calling Black Coffee’s album ‘pap’ on ‘Podcast and Chill’

House DJ Heavy-K Drumboss, real name Mkhululi Siqula, has called out MacG on Twitter for misquoting him on a recent episode of “Podcast and Chill”. In the clip posted on Twitter by Heavy K, MacG said that Heavy-K called DJ Black Coffee’s Grammy-winning album “pap” when he was once on the podcast.

However, Heavy-K has come out guns blazing, denying that he referred to the “Subconsciously” album as “pap”. “Pap” is a colloquial term used when describing something that has no value or serious interest. In a Twitter thread the “Drumboss” hitmaker wrote:

“Part 1. One thing I won’t allow is for people to lie on my name or project me as something I’m not just to push their narrative, apparently this is what I said about @RealBlackCoffee when I was at this @podcastwithmacg.” Part 1

One thing I won’t allow is for people to lie on my name or project me as something I’m not just to push their narrative, apparently this is what I said about @RealBlackCoffee when I was at this @podcastwithmacg pic.twitter.com/5O3S9NFPNH — HEAVY-K (@HeavykDrumboss) April 20, 2022 He then pulled out receipts to prove that he never used the term “pap” when speaking to MacG on the podcast. The thread continued: “Part 2. This is a clip from my interview I did with @MacGUnleashed commenting about @RealBlackCoffee so now you guys be the judge & tell me where did I mention the Grammy Award Winning Album here or saying anything negative about Coffee.”

Part 2

This is a clip from my interview I did with @MacGUnleashed commenting about @RealBlackCoffee so now you guys be the judges & tell me where did I mention the Grammy Award Winning Album here or saying anything negative about Coffee. pic.twitter.com/98pHKBJN5p — HEAVY-K (@HeavykDrumboss) April 20, 2022 He went a step further and messaged Black Coffee and then posted the chat on social media. In the third part of the thread he wrote: “Screenshot of Coffee’s response to me when I sent him this whole mix masala of lies.” Part 3.

Screenshot of Coffee’s response to me when I sent him this whole mix masala of lies. pic.twitter.com/xRSRdtBkDg — HEAVY-K (@HeavykDrumboss) April 20, 2022 After evaluating all the evidence tweeps commented on Heavy-K’s post, saying that MacG is only after headlines and Twitter trends.

“MacG’s ‘For the sake of the podcast’ mentality is dangerous man, he really doesn’t fact check and would say outrageous things and Sol will pick up that its wrong but still wont say it,” said @DiNinja2. MacG's "For the sake of the podcast" mentality is dangerous man, he really doesn't fact check and would say outrageous things and Sol will pick up that its wrong but still wont say it. — cars (@DiNinja2) April 20, 2022 While another wrote: “I love MacG but lately he has developed a tendency to chase headlines and twitter trends.” I love MacG but lately he has developed a tendency to chase headlines and twitter trends. — Joe (@JoeFerg58678029) April 20, 2022 And @MokgwetsiBareng called MacG a certified liar.

