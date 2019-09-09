DJ Kaygee and Busiswa. Picture: Instagram

DJ Kaygee has denied physically assaulting Busiswa, but confirmed attacking rapper Marc, real name Themba Kubheka, over the weekend. This comes after Marc posted a Twitter thread on Saturday, detailing the alteration and claiming that the "My Power" rapper's baby daddy attacked her too.

Marc also posted a video of his damaged car, his bruised face along with pictures and said that he had laid charges at the Midrand Police Station and was looking for an affordable lawyer to assist him.

So Guys today... I was attacked by Busiswa ex boyfriend and baby daddy.. Katlego Mlangeni, a DJ from Tembisa... this morning for the first time she was opening up about her abusive baby daddy. As we were having this discussing in her apartment... guy managed to somehow get in — Marc (@MarcWorldWide) September 7, 2019

And he found me in the apartment with her and started attacking me. I tried to escape but he kept trying to grab me... along with his friend. At this point I am calling out for help and nobody is responding... so I rush outside while his friend is chasing me.. — Marc (@MarcWorldWide) September 7, 2019

His friend catches up with me and grabs me by the belt...as he attempts to beat me up... I am trying to call out for help while I’m blocking his punches. At that point they were arguing about who’s fetching the gun to shoot me.. — Marc (@MarcWorldWide) September 7, 2019

While this is happening outside, Kay Gee is physically beating Busiswa in the parking while I’m fighting off the friend. Then as I get closer to the security gate. Kay Gee grabs a fire extinguisher and starts smashing my car windows and tries to break the door. — Marc (@MarcWorldWide) September 7, 2019

At this time Busiswa has managed to get herself in the house.. but now it’s two against one.. and security still not assisting. Finally after calling for help multiple times the security comes out.. and I ask him to call the police. He then tries to stop the attack — Marc (@MarcWorldWide) September 7, 2019

But is unsuccessful and calls for back up... some how I manage to make it out side the complex.. but now I can’t run as it’s surrounded by a bush and the Ex boyfriend and friend have managed to knock my friend who they found sleeping in the car out. — Marc (@MarcWorldWide) September 7, 2019

So they drive to gate and tell the security to open. So they can attempt to shoot me. — Marc (@MarcWorldWide) September 7, 2019

Somehow they get an exit code and they come for me. So I block as many punches and kicks as I can. Eventually they decide they going to fetch their gun and disappear. — Marc (@MarcWorldWide) September 7, 2019

Security manages to put me in a secure location but Busi is in her apartment and scared. Finally the cops came and took statements. But I don’t fully trust the justice system. — Marc (@MarcWorldWide) September 7, 2019

The ex has since threatened Busi that if she goes forward with this whole matter he will release sensitive information about her. Please help me find someone who can help. pic.twitter.com/OsY77ZYp7X — Marc (@MarcWorldWide) September 7, 2019

I’ve opened a case at the Midrand Police station. Im hoping to find an affordable lawyer who is good and strongly believes in getting women the justice they deserve. Furthermore The facts will speak for themselves. #StopViolenceAgainstWomen #StopWomenAbuse — Marc (@MarcWorldWide) September 7, 2019

Tweeps were shocked by the story and wanted to find of Busiswa's side of the story and whether she was okay.

The "Summer Life" rapper posted later that day that she is unharmed and that she will make her performance in Botswana.

I'm safe & unharmed & I am definitely performing in Botswana tonight. Thank you for your genuine concern 🙏🏾❤ — #SUMMERLIFE (@busiswaah) September 7, 2019

Following this DJ Kaygee posted his side of the story on a now deleted Facebook post.

In the statement DJ Kaygee claims that he caught Busiswa in bed with Marc and this was the reason for him physically attacking Marc.

Further down in the statement he says that he did not touch the "Midnight Starring" star and that he is going to hand the situation over to the police.

See the full Facebook post below:

Here is my side of the story. We had a show at Montana last night me and Busiswa were traveling in different cars because I had gigs earlier on the night.

I get to Montana there are two guys Cosy on our table and I decide to go sit in the other section. '

I go to Busiswa and tell her there's something wrong why are the guys you chilling with talking about me and looking at me like that.

Are u with any of the guys? She said no and denied she knew any of the guys. Now, I drive back home and notice a polo parked where I park I go in the house and it's unlocked seems like they decided to do a quickie. And then the guy can go I go into our bedroom get there both Busiswa and Marc are naked having raw sex on the same bed I sleep on every day.

I took a snippet of the video cuz I noticed they didn't hear me and then I started physically fighting Marc.

And he was fighting while naked he managed to run to the gate that's when his friend woke up from the car the polo parked outside. He tried to fight me but he failed as well and then I physically damaged their car saying they not going anywhere.

Marc wasn't prospecting Busiswa I found him having unprotected sex with busiswa in our bedroom while my son was sick in the next room. And my baby sister had visited us for the weekend!!! I apologise for physically handling this situation it was less of a man of me below are the voice notes and screen shots to approve that Busiswa acknowledges that I found her sleeping with another man in our place !!!!!

And I DID not TOUCH busiswa I was beating up marc because he saw me at the club and he still has the audacity to go f*ck my girlfriend on my bed anyway Because I physically handled this situation I will hand over to the police.