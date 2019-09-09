DJ Kaygee and Busiswa. Picture: Instagram

DJ Kaygee has denied physically assaulting Busiswa, but confirmed attacking rapper Marc, real name Themba Kubheka, over the weekend. 

This comes after Marc posted a Twitter thread on Saturday, detailing the alteration and claiming that the "My Power" rapper's baby daddy attacked her too. 

Marc also posted a video of his damaged car, his bruised face along with pictures and said that he had laid charges at the Midrand Police Station and was looking for an affordable lawyer to assist him. 

Tweeps were shocked by the story and wanted to find of Busiswa's side of the story and whether she was okay. 

The "Summer Life" rapper posted later that day that she is unharmed and that she will make her performance in Botswana. 

Following this DJ Kaygee posted his side of the story on a now deleted Facebook post.  

In the statement DJ Kaygee claims that he caught Busiswa in bed with Marc and this was the reason for him physically attacking Marc. 

Further down in the statement he says that he did not touch the "Midnight Starring" star and that he is going to hand the situation over to the police.

See the full Facebook post below: 

Here is my side of the story. We had a show at Montana last night me and Busiswa were traveling in different cars because I had gigs earlier on the night. 

I get to Montana there are two guys Cosy on our table and I decide to go sit in the other section.  '

I go to Busiswa and tell her there's something wrong why are the guys you chilling with talking about me and looking at me like that.

Are u with any of the guys? She said no and denied she knew any of the guys. Now, I drive back home and notice a polo parked where I park I go in the house and it's unlocked seems like they decided to do a quickie. And then the guy can go I go into our bedroom get there both Busiswa and Marc are naked having raw sex on the same bed I sleep on every day.

I took a snippet of the video cuz I noticed they didn't hear me and then I started physically fighting Marc. 

And he was fighting while naked he managed to run to the gate that's when his friend woke up from the car the polo parked outside.  He tried to fight me but he failed as well and then I physically damaged their car saying they not going anywhere. 

Marc wasn't prospecting Busiswa I found him having unprotected sex with busiswa in our bedroom while my son was sick in the next room.  And my baby sister had visited us for the weekend!!! I apologise for physically handling this situation it was less of a man of me below are the voice notes and screen shots to approve that Busiswa acknowledges that I found her sleeping with another man in our place !!!!! 

And I DID not TOUCH busiswa I was beating up marc because he saw me at the club and he still has the audacity to go f*ck my girlfriend on my bed anyway Because I physically handled this situation I will hand over to the police.

Picture: Facebook Screenshot