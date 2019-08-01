DJ Lag worked on a track featured on Beyonce's 'The Lion King: The Gift'. Picture: Instagram

When Beyoncé revealed the tracklist for her new "The Lion King" inspired album, "The Lion King: The Gift", there were a number of familiar names on it. From Burna Boy and Yemi Alade to Busiswa and Tiwa Savage, the album features a number of high profile African musicians who are celebrated in the industry.

However, it’s not only musicians who were featured but also producers, one of them being Durban-born DJ Lag.

DJ Lag produced "My Power" on the album which features Beyoncé, Nigerian singer Yemi Alade, gqom's Busiswa and Moonchild Sanelly, and American rapper Tierra Whack.

The track has gone on to be popular.

Speaking on his involvement, Lag said he was contacted after the Global Citizen Festival that was held in Joburg in December.

“At the festival, my song "Trip to New York" was used as background music for Beyoncé and Jay Z’s entrance. A few days after that, I was contacted by a man who said he was calling me on behalf of Beyoncé. He told me that she was working on a new project and wanted me to send him beats. He did not tell me what kind of beats or what the project was”, he said.

Although he was not given any kind of direction, Lag sent over six kinds of beats which stayed true to his gqom background.

A month later he was contacted again. “I wish I could say more about this experience but I can’t only because people from Beyoncé’s camp don’t speak much. They are elusive.

"After they said they liked my beats I just happened to be in the States so I flew to LA and arranged the voices on the song,” he said.

“Being involved in something like this is a dream come true. I have literally always wanted to work with Beyoncé or at least be associated with her on some sort of project because I have always wanted to have a star like her on a gqom track,’” he said.