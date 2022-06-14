DJ Lamiez celebrated 30th birthday with Pocahontas-themed party

For her 30th birthday party, DJ Lamiez Holworthy decided to celebrate with her close friends and family and, of course, it was one for the books as she went for a themed shindig. The Era by DJ Zinhle ambassador dressed up as Pocahontas for her big day and got everyone else who attended to join in on the fun.

DJ Lamiez had a blast at her party, held in her beautiful home, which was filled with black and white balloon arches. In videos shared on her Instagram, the former “LIVE Amp” presenter is seen dancing the night away as she celebrates. “If Pocahontas was South African… 😩 last few frames? I blocked that lady just by the way! 😤,”she captioned a series of pictures she posted on Instagram.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dj Lamiez Holworthy (@lamiez_holworthy) Turning 30 is one of those big life moments, DJ Lamiez reflected in an earlier post. “See whilst princesses wore big dresses, had long hair and light skin, warriors were big, full of fight and black. Princesses were gentle and needed to be saved whilst warriors were strong, villified, dark yet brave? “YOU became the SUPERHERO you desperately needed to see as a child.

“You redefined what a princess is and broke every rule and every box that society tried to put you in,” she wrote. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dj Lamiez Holworthy (@lamiez_holworthy) In May, DJ Lamiez, was announced as the new ambassador of DJ Zinhle's accessory brand Era by DJ Zinhle. DJ Lamiez is the face of the new handbag range that Zinhle has added to her accessory brand.