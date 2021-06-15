DJ Lamiez Holworthy Foundation builds new orphanage in Tshwane

DJ Lamiez Holworthy’s dream of building an orphanage is finally coming to fruition, thanks to the generosity of the South African people. She and her rapper husband Khuli Chana have been involved with this home for several years, as they work towards building a permanent structure for the kids – and it seems their dream is finally becoming a reality.

The star has admitted that the task of building and equipping a new orphanage has turned out to be much more challenging than she first imagined. This led to her recent urgent request on social media for a donor to provide beds and mattresses for the orphanage. “I urgently need someone 2 donate 20 bunk beds or at least sell them 2 me at a discounted rate.

“My heart? Sometimes I feel like I bit off way more than I can chew regarding my orphanage and then I remember that this is bigger than me. Modimo le Badimo Baka always make a way,” she tweeted recently. Petro Riding, co-director of Lotters Pine, said when she saw Lamiez’s appeal on social media, she immediately knew she had to do something about it. “When we read DJ Lamiez’s appeal on social media, we knew we had to act,” said Riding.

“Our donation of 20 bunk beds and 40 mattresses will help ensure that the children she is caring for can stay warm and safe this winter – and for many years to come.” The couple were at the sports centre to receive the bunk beds and shed tears of joy as the beds were unloaded and the children realised they would be sleeping in the comfort of brand new beds. “We are both so deeply touched by the generosity of individuals and companies who have stepped in to help these vulnerable children.