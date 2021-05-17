DJ Lamiez Holworthy reacts to fans grabbing her bum

Radio and television presenter Lamiez Holworthy recently revealed that she was “violated” by fans at a gig in Zeerust in the North West, on Saturday.

This comes after a video clip emerged on social media, where a group of excited fans are heard screaming, while others seem to get up too up close and personal with the star, pulling and touching her inappropriately.

Taking to social media on Sunday, the Metro FM host detailed the horrific turn of events. The enraged Holworthy said she had people pulling her hair while others were touching her bum.

“I’ve had to deal with a lot of chaos at gigs (as patiently as possible),” shared the star.

“But I need you to help me make sense of someone legit pulling my hair whilst one or two others touched my bum as security tried to escort me out,” added the popular DJ.

She continued slamming this “act of violence”, also reminding men to stop objectifying women’s bodies.

“Eight bodyguards and even that wasn’t enough! I love what I do, but I hate what it comes with. People forget that you’re human and instead treat you like an object,” she said.

In another post, the star expressed her heartbreak and upset.

“ (I) went to bed with such a heavy heart ... not because I’m weak but because of how angry I actually am! Bottom line? I’m not an object!!!”

She later thanked everyone who has rallied behind her, reiterating that fans must respect boundaries and respect to the next person.

“Thank you to everyone who reached out. Keep sharp! Keeep lesole – we soldier on. But boundaries? Me? My body?! WILL be respected!!!

Meanwhile, Holworthy is featured in the latest music video of her hip hop super star husband Khuli Chana’s hit single “Buyile”.

Other featured artists include Stino le Thwenny and Lady Du who have their own cameos in the music video, showcasing their individual talents.

The music video officially dropped on Friday, May 14.