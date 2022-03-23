DJ Lamiez Holworthy to up-and-coming artists: beware of scammers

DJ Lamiez Holworthy has sent a strong warning to new and up-and-coming musicians to be on the lookout for industry scammers. In a lengthy post shared on her social media page this week, Lamiez cautioned rising stars against “fake promoters” and other people who may potentially take advantage of them.

She wrote: “There’s a growing trend of scammers who take advantage of the vulnerable. “Please note that even though these fake promoters send you proof of payment (saying it will clear after three days), no one will ask or need you to use your own money for flights and accommodation. The same as no one would make you pay for a legit radio or TV audition/interview. “Anyone who promises you such is simply taking you for a ride and taking advantage of your vulnerability.”

Lamiez said it pained her to see many young artists fall victim to these kinds of scams. “If you are unsure of something, please ask and do your research before using your hard-earned money for whatever it is that they’ve promised.” She offered words of encouragement to the youngsters, urging them not to lose hope.

“I know it gets hard, trust me I’ve been there. I started in 2010 and I know how frustrating it gets. But believe me when I say, in time it will all pay off!” Lamiez started her career as an underground DJ, learning to master the art of mixing and producing music. In 2018, she landed her biggest role as the host of SABC 1’s Live Amp.

In 2021, she became the co-host of the Metro FM dance show Penthouse Sessions alongside DJ and presenter Lulo Cafe. Meanwhile, Lamiez and her husband, rapper Khuli Chana, recently returned from a vacation in Abu Dhabi. Taking to her Insta stories, recently Lamiez revealed that the trip was a surprise from her hubby.

