DJ Lamiez, Liezelle Tabane among stars sharing fond memories of DJ Sumbody as tributes continue to pour in

Tributes continue to pour in on social media after the devastating news of the tragic death of Amapiano star and businessman Oupa “DJ Sumbody” Sefoka broke on Sunday, November 20.
DJ Sumbody was killed in a drive-by shooting at the corner of Woodmead Drive and Woodland Drive in the early hours of the morning.
His management, Sumsounds Music, said in a statement on social media: “Details surrounding his passing cannot be disclosed as investigations are still ongoing”, before requesting privacy during this “difficult time”.
WATCH: Cassper Nyovest’s heartfelt tribute, along with family and friends, at DJ Sumbody’s memorial
Cassper Nyovest left heartbroken by DJ Sumbody’s death
DJ Sumbody’s family reveal memorial and funeral details following his shocking death
Somizi recalls last chat with DJ Sumbody, hours before his death
The entertainment industry mourns DJ Sumbody
Police on hunt for killers after musician DJ Sumbody dies
In a heart-rending post, Holworthy-Morule shared with her fans some of the memorable moments with the slain muso, with a captioned: ”They took my big brother.”
Watch the visuals below:
In a lengthy post shared on her Instagram, socialite and model Lizelle Tabane also paid a moving tribute to her long-term friend.
She took her fans down memory lane with visuals dating back to the early 2000s, marking 16 years of friendship with DJ Sumbody.
Tabane also expressed her heartbreak at his untimely death.
“Oupa, my heart is heavy & scarred for life. I never thought you’d leave us so soon. You are my best friend since 2006 and became a brother to me,” she wrote.
“I was just 16 when I moved to PTA (Pretoria) and you became my 1st friend in our area. 16 years of friendship, we fought like siblings, but always made up. I wish I would’ve spent more time with you had I known what was coming. Nothing could’ve ever prepared me for your untimely passing.
“It hurts a lot knowing that I’ll never get your silly calls & jokes in the mornings, making fun of me & calling me a ‘MMM’. I am so glad I got to tell you how proud I am of you while you were still with us.
“You said even if I can be mad at you or not talk to you in the end, if I were to die you’d be the one to bury me.
“It’s still unbelievable that things turned out this way & I’m afraid I’m not ready to bid you farewell as yet buddy.”
Tabane thanked her pal for “playing a big part” in her life, and for all the “memories” they created together.
“Your passing is extremely painful and no one deserves what happened to you. In another life, I would still choose to be your friend. I love you forever,” added the star.
Family and friends and fellow musicians, including long-term collaborator Cassper Nyovest, shared their emotional tributes to the DJ Sumbody at the memorial service that was held at Lewende Woord Centurion, on Wednesday.
DJ Sumbody will be buried today (Saturday, November 26) at Ga-Masemola, Apel Fourways Cross.