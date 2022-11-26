DJ Lamiez, Liezelle Tabane among stars sharing fond memories of DJ Sumbody as tributes continue to pour in

Tributes continue to pour in on social media after the devastating news of the tragic death of Amapiano star and businessman Oupa “DJ Sumbody” Sefoka broke on Sunday, November 20. DJ Sumbody was killed in a drive-by shooting at the corner of Woodmead Drive and Woodland Drive in the early hours of the morning.

His management, Sumsounds Music, said in a statement on social media: “Details surrounding his passing cannot be disclosed as investigations are still ongoing”, before requesting privacy during this “difficult time”.

In a heart-rending post, Holworthy-Morule shared with her fans some of the memorable moments with the slain muso, with a captioned: ”They took my big brother.” Watch the visuals below: View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lamiez Holworthy-Morule (@lamiez_holworthy) In a lengthy post shared on her Instagram, socialite and model Lizelle Tabane also paid a moving tribute to her long-term friend.

She took her fans down memory lane with visuals dating back to the early 2000s, marking 16 years of friendship with DJ Sumbody. Tabane also expressed her heartbreak at his untimely death. “Oupa, my heart is heavy & scarred for life. I never thought you’d leave us so soon. You are my best friend since 2006 and became a brother to me,” she wrote.

“I was just 16 when I moved to PTA (Pretoria) and you became my 1st friend in our area. 16 years of friendship, we fought like siblings, but always made up. I wish I would’ve spent more time with you had I known what was coming. Nothing could’ve ever prepared me for your untimely passing. “It hurts a lot knowing that I’ll never get your silly calls & jokes in the mornings, making fun of me & calling me a ‘MMM’. I am so glad I got to tell you how proud I am of you while you were still with us. “You said even if I can be mad at you or not talk to you in the end, if I were to die you’d be the one to bury me.