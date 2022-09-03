DJ Maphorisa and Focalistic team up with 031Choppa for ‘Usenemali’

Up-and-coming South African musician 031Choppa has finally released his latest amapiano single “Usenemali” after months of teasing it aggressively on social media through viral video content. The single, which features amapiano heavyweights DJ Maphorisa and Focalistic, has already been punted on several leading playlists on streaming platforms including Apple Music’s Amapiano Lifestyle and Spotify’s Amapiano Grooves, the biggest amapiano playlist in the world.

“ANNOUNCEMENT. THE BIGGEST SONG IN AFRICA JUST DROPPED ON ALL DIGITAL PLATFORMS. LINK IN BIO! we the face of the Amapiano groove playlist as well on @spotifysa USENEMALI X @dimaphorisa x @focalistic ft @duppy.012 @kingtonesa,” he shared on Instagram. View this post on Instagram A post shared by uBab’ Mnguni (@031choppa) Last year, the Durban born and raised producer burst onto the scene with his debut album, “KwaMashu to Ejozi”, which featured the likes of Sjava, Dee Koala, Blxckie, Aubrey Qwana and Marcus Harvey. Also last year, he produced “Super Soft”, the lead single on AKA and Costa Titch’s project, “You’re Welcome”

Earlier this year, 031Choppa released a single alongside DJ Maphorisa (Madumane) titled “Messiah”. With “Usenemali” already making waves on streaming platforms and on social media, fans will be anticipating a full project from him. Elsewhere, Venom and Shishiliza finally released their eagerly anticipated debut album, “Love is Pain”, following the success of their platinum-selling single “Sondela”, featuring Riky Rick, Blxckie, Yumbs and Raspy.

Maglera Doe Boy, a protégé of veteran Khuli Chana, also released his debut album “Diaspora” amid his recently being named Apple Music’s new Up Next Artist of the Month. The album features 25K, Focalistic, KayGizm and Halo Yagami. Maglera Doe Boy tweeted: “Diaspora. The Montage. OUT NOW🥀 Exec prod by Maglera Doe Boy. Alt artwork by @kaypllaje Thank you @FOCALISTIC @TheReal_25K @KayGizmSoul @MashBeatz_ @asonleaux @easeembeats @JayTheMonk @MyThrone_SA @UMGSA magleradoeboy.lnk.tt/DiasporaPR”