DJ Maphorisa apologises to Dr Malinga and Makwa after threatening them

A week after going on a rant on social media, DJ Maphorisa has apologised to those he took aim at. Maphorisa found himself at the top of the trends list last week after he attacked musician Dr Malinga and music producer Makwa. In a Facebook Live video, he called Makwa disrespectful and said that DR Malinga was jealous.

Taking to his Facebook timeline over the weekend, Maphorisa explained himself, saying he got into his feels and said inappropriate things and he had nothing but love for the two stars and wanted to focus on making music. “I tripped. Sorry guys I become soft and sensitive sometimes. Makwa I love you, boy. I'm sorry I tripped. Dr Malinga askies grootman laka. Let's push love forward. Let's make music guys and feed our families. Sorry again,” he wrote. Last week Maphorisa said that he did not understand why the Via Orlando hitmaker had a tendency of hating on him.

In the more than 20 minute video, the DJ gave Malinga an ultimatum demanding he be upfront with how he feels about him or he would take the matter to a different level. “Even you Malinga stop watching my show (live). “Malinga is on and off.

“You have to be f*cken straight with me. “It’s either you hate me or you love me. “It’s either we fix this thing, we just be nice people from Pretoria or just leave us alone.

“When we bump into each other let it pop of once, I (could) take guns and leave with my security. “You must fix this thing of yours. “I don’t know why you f*cken hate me or you hate my success,” he said.