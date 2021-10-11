DJ Maphorisa calls out Shimza for not uplifting young talent

As his ongoing twar with One South Africa Movement founder Mmusi Maimane rages on, Shimza is now taking shots from one of his own peers, DJ Maphorisa. It started after Shimza shared a snippet of an upcoming single titled, “Sold Out”, on Instagram on Saturday.

Commenting on the post DJ Maphorisa, who never shies away from sharing his views, said: “Why you always make music alone? No young upcoming nyana, everytime Shimza alone. “Grow this afro movement, uplift young talent bro. “Please that’s why they end up hating us cause you close doors.

“Don’t tell me you made that beat alone. Sorry but I had to take out my chest in front of everyone. Love you mfanaka but I can't”. View this post on Instagram A post shared by SHIMZA (@shimza.dj) Shimza responded by pointing out that his record label, Kunye Records was built to propel up-and-coming artists, and that “we all work differently”. But Phori, as he’s affectionately known by fans, wasn’t having it and responded by accusing Shimza of using “ghost producers” and paying them an once off fee, without crediting them appropriately.

“I’m a producer, I know how it feels to be left out,” said Maphorisa. “Please change the game, make an EP with all of them. Get them gigs too and grow this sh**.” People chimed in on the post and on Twitter by thanking Phori for supporting young artists and standing up for the industry. "S/O TO @DjMaphorisa FOR ALWAYS BEING A REAL ONE, ALWAYS BEEN ABOUT THE MUSIC AND HAS NEVER LOOKED DOWN OR DISRESPECTED ANY MUSIC GENRE. YOU ARE A LEGEND BA SAO FORA!

“KING$ DO KING SH$T! “KING OF HIP HOP x KING OF AMAPIANO (1/2) “PITORI STAND UP!"

