DJ Maphorisa declines 20/20 battle request with Prince Kaybee

As most of the world has gone on lockdown, staying entertained has become difficult.

Due to the overwhelming , people have turned to social media now more than ever to be entertained, even celebrities. DJ Maphorisa has declined calls to join an online challenge called "The Best 20/20 Battle" against Prince Kaybee.





International and local celebrities have all been going live to speak to and entertain their followers.





While American songwriters and producers such as The Dream and Ne-Yo hopped onto the viral "20/20 Challenge" where they battled it out to see who had the best hits, one particular South African producer has rejected it.





DJ Maphorisa declined a suggestion by a Twitter user to host "The Best 20/20 Battle" with none other than Prince Kaybee.



In his reply to the user, the "Lorch" producer suggested that several of Prince Kaybee’s hit singles were because of TNS.

DJ Maphorisa then went on to claim that he had already won the battle against the "Fetch Your Life" hitmaker.

“Eh, I won that battle already, please don't try me.”

Ehhhh i won dat battle already, please dnt try me https://t.co/5WAaWuETAX — Scorpion Kings Live At Sun Arena 9 Aug (@DjMaphorisa) March 30, 2020

Just one more time without TNS wanna see something 😂 https://t.co/av8M24X31S — Scorpion Kings Live At Sun Arena 9 Aug (@DjMaphorisa) March 30, 2020





A month ago, DJ Maphorisa took aim at Prince Kaybee for not owning the masters to his music after he made an example on the importance of musicians owning their own master recordings.





Although Prince Kaybee did not get involved, one half of the Scorpion Kings poked fun at the "Banomoya" hitmaker saying he should produce a song without TNS as he wanted to see what would happen.This is not the first time that the "Nana Thula" hitmaker has “picked” a fight with Kaybee.