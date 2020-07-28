DJ Maphorisa dragged for giving in to ‘SMEG’ pressure

Record producer and musician DJ Maphorisa got flak for giving in to the “SMEG” pressure and shared a picture including the luxury home appliance brand. The saga started on Saturday when the Scorpion King posted a picture on social media. Shortly after, tweeps commented as they felt his kitchen was too small to the artist of his calibre. The “Phoyisa” hitmaker posted a snap of himself, standing in the middle of his kitchen, and captioned it, “Cooking.” While many were debating the size of the kitchen, others started scrutinising it, pointing out the dirty walls and dishes.

Aside from many being unimpressed, some commented on the absence of expensive appliances.

Someone even asked the star, “I don't see SMEG... Do you even have it bro?”

To which Phori simply replied with a clap back, he asked “wena do u have nah??

The tweets continued on Tuesday, after the heated Twitter discussion about the muso’s appliances, empty containers and messy kitchen, the muso ceded and cleaned up.

After all the hard work, he then flaunted his spotless kitchen kitted with several SMEG appliances.

He wrote: "Well...Ke tla reng (what can I say)"

Well..... Ke tla reng mara pic.twitter.com/iTIe440FwM — Madumane (@DjMaphorisa) July 28, 2020

But tweeps were still not happy. This time, he received some backlash about succumbing to the SMEG trend like Somizi Mhlongo-Ma and several other celebs.

Below are some of the Twitter reactions.

“So you being controlled by people...you've now bought yourself a SMEG,” commented Sanele Nkosi.

So you being controlled by people...you've now bought yourself a SMEG 🤔. pic.twitter.com/DLJP5TbJPA — sanele nkosi🇿🇦 (@sani_sukazi) July 28, 2020

“Phori you are wrong, you shouldn’t have bought SMEG for their satisfaction. You should’ve just cleaned the kitchen.

SMEG doesn’t necessarily prove anything. But big ups the place is organized now,” commented Mbuyane Ngcebo.

Phori you are wrong, you shouldn’t have bought SMEG for their satisfaction. You should’ve just cleaned the kitchen. SMEG doesn’t necessarily prove anything. But big ups the place is organized now — Put South Africans First🇿🇦 (@MbuyaneNgcebo) July 28, 2020

“You live for people...Pressure ya social media and Smeg ke yang (why are you giving in to social media pressure)”, said Kamo.

You live for people, umdala morena.

Pressure ya social media and Smeg ke yang. pic.twitter.com/RdDM4zEVHk — Ke Kamo (@Gelo149) July 28, 2020

The memes are just too hilarious, there is no chill in Mzansi.

We see you even went to buy SMEG now when you buying the #richmnisi carpet? pic.twitter.com/JMdRquh73N — SEGO (@LSG_INTER) July 28, 2020

But SMEG in that kitchen please take them back to somizi pic.twitter.com/02RbvGfOo1 — freeway (@freekany) July 28, 2020