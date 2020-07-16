DJ Maphorisa responds to allegations of him asking for nudes

Music producer DJ Maphorisa was trending once again. This time it’s not for his music but an allegation on the muso asking for nudes. It was not long that the Scorpion King put out a fire after a fake Twitter account was created in his name and was allegedly giving away cash. Now there appears to be a fake WhatsApp number is requesting nudes. Zinhle Mdhuli recently spoke out on social media, alleging that the Maphorisa asked for her naked pictures and revealed she wanted to expose the muso. Taking to Facebook, she wrote: “DJ Maphorisa asked for my naked pictures and promised that he'll date me and take care of me because I love him I did it. I know that was stupid of me but now he's leaking them.” She continued: “It’s time we expose celebrities who wants to use us and take advantage of us because we love them.

The woman also posted screenshots of her conversation with “Phori”.

While the debate on Twitter got heated, tweeps are trying to figure out if their fave was set up in a “nudes” scandal.

A Twitter user who goes by the name @Siseko_Soga shared his view, he said: “Apparently they video called and it’s him. Revenge porn is a crime in SA, Maphorisa must be arrested and fined #MaphorisaMustFall”

In response to the tweet, the muso said: “Ok good luck Maphorisa a khoma maphorisa” accompanied by laughing emojis, which loosely translates to “Okay good luck, let the police arresting the “Police” as Maphorisa means Police.

Tweeps are having a field day, urging women to stop trusting strangers with their personal information, especially naked pictures.

Below are some of the reactions on Twitter.

