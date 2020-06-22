DJ Maphorisa responds to Prince Kaybee's light shade

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

We thought it would be advice well received by anyone who wanted to use it, but just as we thought, Prince Kaybee's advice about album making has rubbed a certain someone up the wrong way.

Last week Prince Kaybee took to social media to share his thoughts on what makes a great album, saying great albums offered variety while taking jabs at albums that sound like "one long song".

"Imagine an album that has the same beat throughout. Literally every song sounds the same," he said.





The "Charlotte" hitmaker shared his wisdom on the subject, saying artists needed to spend more time making their albums.





"Try making an album over a longer period of time to avoid sounding the same. The mind needs to rest for new ideas."





Prince Kaybee made sure to defend his statement before tweeps got the wrong idea.





"Before you attack me, I have experienced that, as a creative, the spirit of genius visits you sometimes. It is not always there. So when you are going through a creative block, stop. The music will sound forced if you carry on," he said.

Before you attack me, I have experienced that as a creative the spirit of genius visits you sometimes, its not always there. So when you going through a creative block, STOP..., the music will sound forced if you carry on🙏🏾 — K A B I L L I O N (@PrinceKaybee_SA) June 18, 2020

Even though Prince Kaybee didn't specifically name anybody, DJ Maphorisa, who he has had beef with, felt some type of way about Kaybee's comments and clearly caught the sub with both hands.





Phori quoted Prince Kaybee's tweet, saying he hoped that Kaybee was not taking shots at Kabza De Small.

See below.