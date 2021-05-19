DJ Maphorisa says that dating 'broke' women is 'toxic'

Scorpion King DJ Maphorisa seems to think that dating “broke” women is “toxic”.

The conversation on social media with regards to dating “broke people” has been a hot topic for a while.

Last year, Boity shared how she couldn’t wait for her husband to leave R100k for her just to go out for brunch with her girls.

Somizi Mhlongo-Motaung also said last month that you need to show him a 6-months bank statement before he'll consider going on a date with someone.

South African men got very touched in both these instances even though in modern-day society men are still viewed as providers and SA men, especially cisgender heterosexual ones, also uphold this patriarchal norm.

Amapiano pioneer DJ Maphorisa seems to think that the idea of not dating broke people goes both ways.

Taking to Twitter on Monday he said: “Dating a broke girl is so toxic shame.”

This garnered a wide range of responses with some agreeing with the “Lorch” hitmaker while others had a different opinion.

“If she can’t afford herself, why should you afford her?” said @stylin_sirr.

“I’m so blessed yaz my girl never asks for ish...l just provide wateva weneva,” commented @nkosankhumz.

“Why toxic. Love is love. Rich or poor. What matters is feelings,” said @TP_MOTSOENENG.

“Seconded.” said @Akhona_Phiri.

“Better date a broke girl than a broke man u can’t plan jack with a broke man,” said @lisalide.

“Nywe nywe

“Broke girls are toxic

“Independent women are control freaks

“Slay Queens are demanding

“Eintlik what exactly do you want from us..

“You become broke, they label you, you become independent, they label you, you become a slay queen, they label you...argh nee f*k,” commented @BogatsuMosa.