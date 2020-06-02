DJ Maphorisa throws shade at Prince Kaybee, again

DJ Maphorisa seems to have made it very clear that the beef he has with Prince Kaybee is still cooking in the pot. This comes after Phori decided to throw shade at Kaybee, again. No one can forget their heated twar over the ownership of music masters which turned into who had the best songs and even who owned the best cars. They both took jabs at each other but if his latest comments are anything to go by, Phori is not done with Kaybee. The "Gugulethu" hitmaker has been seen using the word "hosh" a lot lately when speaking on Twitter.

He used it last week when he got into a twar with Black Coffee and Phori saw it as the perfect time to take aim at the "Charlotte" producer.

"The Hosh part kills me. Hosh must trend today", tweeted Phori.

Hosh nawe Phori. You must collabo with Prince and make a new track titled "Hosh Macala" so we can dance baba 💃🏿💃🏿🕺🏾😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/0APaNeXv7T — Cellular ❁ (@robzinterris) May 28, 2020

When a Twitter user responded to the Scorpion King suggesting he join forces with Kaybee and make a song together and call it "Hosh Macala", he hit back.

"He needs to make at least 40 hits, ke small boy", he replied.

In ur mind 🧠 he needs to make at least 40 hits, ke small boy https://t.co/PnWXevtTMy — Scorpion Kings Live At Sun Arena 9 Aug (@DjMaphorisa) June 1, 2020

Earlier this year what started as an argument about ownership of masters recordings that turned into a streaming and charting battle, then turned into who has the better car battle.

Taking to his Twitter page at the time, the "Lorch" hitmaker posted a video of him drifting in his BMW M4 tagging the "Fetch Your Life" hitmaker in the post. Maphorisa's blue beast retails at around R1.5m.

Prince Kaybee responded by "randomly" posting a picture of him tying his shoes with his Mercedes-Benz AMG GT clearly visible in the back. His German beast retails between R2.2m and R3m.