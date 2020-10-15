DJ Maphorisa warns fans against human trafficking scam involving him and Kabza De Small

Record producer and musician DJ Maphorisa warned South Africans against a possible human trafficking scam involving him and his fellow producer Kabza De Small. In a fake post shared on social media, young women are being lured into what seems like a human trafficking syndicate posing as the dynamic music duo Maphorisa and Kabza De Small.. Taking to social media on Wednesday, the “Scorpion King” star said parents had already started to call him in order to verify the legitimacy of the post. The star shared the fake post, with a caption: “Fake Fake Fake Fake please. Girls don’t even try!!! got 6 calls from parents asking if it’s true “Hell Nahh ” No No No No,” wrote Maphorisa. In the post young women are promised a payment of R6 000 to travel to Mozambique to be part of the music video that Maphorisa and Kabza are supposedly shooting.

In addition, the post claims that flights accommodation and clothes will be paid for by the organisers.

“Kabza da Small and DJ Maphorisa are going to be shooting a video in Mozambique month-end…(We) need ten ladies that have passports, if you don’t a passport I have a guy at home affairs that can make a plan for them,” read the post.

The post states that the music video for the song that has not been released yet.

“We’re shooting a music video for a track that hasn’t come out yet...I’ll need sizes for the ladies, heels, sneakers and dress sizes.

“Every lady is getting paid 6k...3k before we leave and 3k after we return. Flights, accommodation and clothes will all be paid for,” the post stated.

With the alarming rate of human trafficking in South Africa, tweeps urged young people to be careful especially on social media, with many calling for law enforcement to intervene.

Below are some of the Twitter reactions.

