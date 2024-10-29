DJ Mo Flava discusses radio trends with DJ Fresh on ‘Waw What A Week’ podcast

Popular DJ Mo Flava recently chopped it up with his industry peer, DJ Fresh, on the “Waw What A Week” podcast. The 947 presenter, whose real name is Moetie Tsiki, and DJ Fresh discussed the radio industry and the people they believe are dominating it right now.

“You can’t just listen to the station you work for, and there’s no crime in flicking through, essentially it is one big market ... I enjoy listening to different shows, I remember telling Clement Manyathela on 702 that I will miss listening to his show because my show was on at the same time,” said Mo Flava. DJ Fresh admitted that he is a “talk show” freak and that he never misses Manyathela’s show. Describing his typical radio listening habits, Mo Flava said: “I’ll tune in to ‘Anele and the Club’ on my way to work, I think it’s a really great offering, and then if I feel like hearing what Sizwe (Dhlomo) and Sol (Phenduka) are up to, then I’ll flick over that side.

“If I want harder and current news then I tune into Bongani Bingwa ... I also tune in to Relebogile Mabotja on 702, I really love the show, and then in the afternoon I switch around depending on the vibe,” shared Mo Flava. The two also concurred that John Perlman, the host of 702, is currently dominating the afternoon show's coverage of current events and news. “As old as he is he kicks butt ... I think it’s the people around him that help in making him relatable not just to people who are in his school, but even to people who are outside of his school ...

“I gravitate towards that, but also to catch up on what’s been happening throughout the day.” DJ Fresh added: “A lot of broadcasters, especially on the drive shows, almost forget their role. In the afternoon you are supposed to give me a sense of what I’ve missed the entire day, without it being too heavy for a music station, a lot of shows don’t do that. “A lot of shows are very self-absorbed and forget about the listener.”