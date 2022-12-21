Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Independent Online

Wednesday, December 21, 2022

Like us on FacebookFollow us on TwitterView puzzlesView weather by locationView market indicators
Independent Online
Sign In

DJ Ready D gives back to his home town

DJ Ready D and wife Malika Daniels with the youth from Solomons Haven. Picture: Supplied

DJ Ready D and wife Malika Daniels with the youth from Solomons Haven. Picture: Supplied

Published 1h ago

Share

Grand Master DJ Ready D, real name Deon Daniels, visited his home town to spread Christmas cheer to kids at Solomons Haven in Mitchells Plain.

The visit was part of his non-profit organisation ‘Great Cape Ambassadors Program’ (G-CAP), which visited various areas in the Western Cape in the last week.

Story continues below Advertisement

“This is an annual mission we do. This is part of a two-week undertaking. We also went to Kleinmond and created a day for over 250 kids that side, and they vary from different areas.

“This was a follow up of that mission, and it was such a nostalgic moment being able to come back to the community I grew up in, in Mitchells Plain.

He adds: “I always get excited to go back to Mitchell’s Plain to visit family and do these community-oriented initiatives.

More on this

“We delivered non-perishable food items in bulk, gifts, party packs, treats, toiletries, a Christmas Tree, clothing items and baby care products.

“The cars created excitement, and it brought smiles and a festive spirit.”

The Solomons Haven houses 25 Kids from toddlers to late teens.

Story continues below Advertisement

“In Kleinmond, we create a fun day and fed over 250 Kids.

“We had donations from the car clubs and communities who reached out to help make this day possible.

“There are various partners involved in making this day possible.

Story continues below Advertisement

“We were able to spread the Christmas spirit among the kids who really deserved this break.”

Solomons Haven. Picture: Supplied

The kids were treated to a meal, sweet treats and entertainment by the “Air-cooled anarchy” cars, which came out to show off their lit-up cars to the kids who could get in and touch and feel the modified cars.

“Our focus is kids, and we are hoping to grow this in 2023, seeing that we have more parties interested in assisting.”

Related Topics:

Cape TownEntertainmentArtists2022FestiveWe Care

Share