DJ Ready D gives back to his home town

Grand Master DJ Ready D, real name Deon Daniels, visited his home town to spread Christmas cheer to kids at Solomons Haven in Mitchells Plain. The visit was part of his non-profit organisation ‘Great Cape Ambassadors Program’ (G-CAP), which visited various areas in the Western Cape in the last week.

“This is an annual mission we do. This is part of a two-week undertaking. We also went to Kleinmond and created a day for over 250 kids that side, and they vary from different areas. View this post on Instagram A post shared by DJ Ready D (@djreadyd) “This was a follow up of that mission, and it was such a nostalgic moment being able to come back to the community I grew up in, in Mitchells Plain. He adds: “I always get excited to go back to Mitchell’s Plain to visit family and do these community-oriented initiatives.

“We delivered non-perishable food items in bulk, gifts, party packs, treats, toiletries, a Christmas Tree, clothing items and baby care products. “The cars created excitement, and it brought smiles and a festive spirit.” The Solomons Haven houses 25 Kids from toddlers to late teens.

“In Kleinmond, we create a fun day and fed over 250 Kids. “We had donations from the car clubs and communities who reached out to help make this day possible. “There are various partners involved in making this day possible.

