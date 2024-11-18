Independent Online
DJ Sbu apologises after mocking vendor who doesn't sell MoFaya

DJ and businessman Sbusiso Leope. Picture: Instagram.

Published 20h ago

Share

Renowned radio personality and businessman Sibusiso Leope, better known as DJ Sbu, is catching flak on social media.

The DJ is currently topping X trends list for a video that shows him ridiculing a street vendor because the vendor was not selling the MoFaya energy drink.

In the video, the DJ waves down the vendor from his car and holds out a R200 note and asks the vendor for the specific energy drink.

When the vendor replied that he doesn’t sell it, he pulled his hand back into the car and shouted, “You don’t have MoFaya ... You are losing R200, what type of a hustler is this,” before driving away.

— MDN NEWS (@MDNnewss) November 17, 2024

The viral video has netizens calling for the DJ’s energy drink to be cancelled.

Others are disappointed in DJ Sbu for ridiculing the vendor.

@nathit00th commented, “If pick and pay doesn't have a product u looking for, do U ridicule them or U simply go to another shop? He was rude to the guy who is trying to make a living. He could have also assisted by giving him 200 so he can go stock up on MoFaya another customer gained.”

@ARFitness112 wrote: “@djsbu you'll know when your MoFaya is off the markets! Just wait and see, you think South Africans have time for your arrogant a**.”

— Andile Rada (@ARFitness112) November 18, 2024

@TaMongs92 said: “According to Sbu, if u don't have MoFaya, your hustle is meaningless. That's what he is actually saying here. I can't believe u stand with him.”

Meanwhile, @mrzackiekins commented: “Lol I think you’re all so sensitive. He doesn’t have the mofaya, he lost a sale. So what?😂😂😂🙊.”

After the backlash, DJ Sbu took to X to apologise.

“Ngiyasizwa iskhalo. Ngiyaxolisa (I hear the complaint, I’m sorry). Tshwarelo (Sorry) for any offence. None was intended.

“We are empowering my brother as we speak. More to come soon. Calm down brothers and sisters, it’s all love 🙏🏿,” he posted.

