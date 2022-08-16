DJ Sbu asks trolls: ‘What’s wrong with my beard and hair?’

Radio personality DJ Sbu has been heavily criticised by social media trolls for his recent unkempt look. The DJ decided to grow out his natural hair and beard. His sense of style seems to have evolved – and not in a good way.

In July, trolls took to Twitter to call him “dirty” and “shabby”. He was accused of “not taking good care of himself” after a picture of him went viral. The screenshot picture – where he looked almost unrecognisable – was taken from an interview with American YouTube content creator Mansa Mayne on his award-winning YouTube channel “The Hustlers Corner SA”. Now the musician and entrepreneur finally hit back at trolls.

In a video shared by @kulanicool, DJ Sbu asked tweeps what was wrong with his beard and hair. “Guys what’s wrong with my hair guys? Do you guys love me any less now? Apparently people are saying I don’t bath (laughs). Guys come on, there is more serious things to discuss in this country leave my beard and hair alone. “I think there could be more serious things we could be discussing...on a Friday. Come on guys, come on. I’ve been working from home,” he said.

Dj Sbu has a message for y'all 😂 pic.twitter.com/as0dbzPNg1 — K U L A N I (@kulanicool) August 12, 2022 Even after the DJ attempted to set the record straight, tweeps were not buying his story. @wgodfrey32 said: “Still not taking us under you confidence that you are okay.......looks dirty still.” Still not taking us under you confidence that you are okay.......looks dirty still — Godfrey wisani (@wgodfrey32) August 12, 2022 @Thami29988606 commented with DJ Sbu’s most recent picture: “This will make people talk.”

