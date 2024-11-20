DJ Sbu tries to make amends after mocking street vendor, but netizens remain unimpressed

Multi-media personality DJ Sbu recently faced the wrath of netizens after a video of him mocking a street vendor went viral. In the video, the DJ dismissed the vendor for not selling the MoFaya energy drink. He said: “You are losing R200, what type of a hustler is this?”

The video sparked outrage on social media with netizens threatening to boycott the product. Recognising the severity of the situation, DJ Sbu quickly admitted his fault and apologised for his unruly behaviour. “I plead guilty and therefore apologise for my, nonsensical, uncalled for behaviour, I promise it will never happen again 🙏🏿,” he wrote on Instagram.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by DJ Sbu (@djsbulive) In a show of goodwill, DJ Sbu surprised the same vendor with several cases of the energy drink. He also gave the vendor R200. “You remember the other day,” he asked the vendor, before taking out the packs of energy drink from his car boot and leaving it at the vendor’s feet.

“Now you’re selling MoFaya,” he added. View this post on Instagram A post shared by DJ Sbu (@djsbulive) Despite his attempt to correct his behaviour social media users are not letting him off the hook that easily.

Nasiphi Diko commented: “The way he's throwing the Mofayas on the floor and how he gave him that money ... Not demure and he's not doing this with a good heart.” Mpho wrote: “But did you apologise to him before giving him that Mofaya?” Zimzim said: “Guys think about it, would he have done this if he didn’t get the negative feedback from the previous video?”